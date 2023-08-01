James Horan: Stephen Cluxton ‘is a shoo-in’ for an All-Star

The remarkable comeback finished with a historic ninth All-Ireland medal. On Sunday Stephen Cluxton showed why is one of the most influential footballers in history as Dublin secured the Sam Maguire Cup for the 31st time.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, former Mayo footballer and manager James Horan pointed to Dublin’s number one as a contender for Man of the Match. The 41-year-old retained all of his kickouts and kicked two points, one from a free and another from a 45.

“Stephen Cluxton, he is so important. When his name is read out it nearly soothes the crowd,” said Horan.

“It calms people. There is such a leader on the field. He is their number one, read out first. You saw it when he took those frees, it settled people down who were watching the game. The assurance, the composure, the calmness he brings. It sends a ripple straight through the team.

“His kickouts, his free and the 45, he couldn’t have struck them better. In a game like that, with all the anxiety and stress and pressure, he just brings such a level of composure and balance to things. The others around him feed off that.

“His importance yesterday, it is a sensational story. It is like he came back and wanted to elevate goalkeeping to another level with the performances he put in and the presence he has. Absolutely phenomenal.”

Dublin scored eight points from their 23 kickouts but Cluxton’s influence extends beyond raw numbers.

“Even Geaney’s goal, he nearly got to it. Geaney had to do everything possible to get it in. His stats are one thing but the presence he has cannot be underestimated. He is a shoo-in All-Star.”

That leadership and defiance was the bedrock Dublin rebuilt their empire on.

“James McCarthy to Fitzsimons to Fenton to Howard, even Kilkenny, all these players do what’s needed to be done. They were three points down in a tight game. That is a pretty big margin and what do they do? They just drove forward. They attacked and were courageous. They just did it.”

Horan also referenced three worthy contenders for Player of the Year.

“You can see the obvious leadership. You can hear the players and management; what type of character McCarthy is around the place. He has dragged standards up.

"He has influenced people to come back. He is making players around him better. The story is unbelievable, nine while captain. Everything lines up for him to be given Player of the Year.

“I sort of think there is a good call for Brian Fenton. He is a majestic player, but he has been huge this year. Look, some of what David Clifford has done this year and thankfully will do for many years has been brilliant.

"There is an excitement around him. He is a class player and a role model for our game.”