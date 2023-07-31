The Gaelic Football Show: The All-Ireland final review

Dublin are back on top.
After yesterday's intense championship decider at Croke Park, Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan convene to analyse the Dubs' victory over the Kingdom.
In association with Renault Ireland.
Dublin are back on top.
After yesterday's intense championship decider at Croke Park, Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan convene to analyse the Dubs' victory over the Kingdom.
In association with Renault Ireland.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Monday, July 31, 2023 - 3:00 PM
Monday, July 31, 2023 - 10:00 AM
Monday, July 31, 2023 - 3:00 PM
© Irish Examiner Ltd