The Gaelic Football Show: The All-Ireland final review

Paul Rouse, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan review Dublin's win over Kerry.
ANALYSE THAT: James Horan, Paul Rouse and Maurice Brosnan on where the game was won and lost.

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 15:12
Dublin are back on top. 

After yesterday's intense championship decider at Croke Park, Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan convene to analyse the Dubs' victory over the Kingdom.

 

<p>HUGE CROWD: The umpire waves the green flag after Paddy Small scored for Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

