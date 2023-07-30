Castletownbere overcome Nemo Rangers in Premier IFC

A superbly flighted injury time point from substitute Declan Dunne sealed the deal
Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 15:17
Derry Farr

Cork Premier IFC: Castletownbere 0-11 Nemo Rangers 1-7

A superbly flighted injury time point from substitute Declan Dunne sealed the deal for Town in Saturday’s Bon Secours PIFC encounter at Enniskeane.

It was a low-scoring opening half where Nemo, aided by the strong wind, managed just a single Ross Corkery point. With corner-forward Garry Murphy accounting for all of Castletownbere's four first-half points, they extended their advantage with a fifth from Óisín Murphy after the interval.

But slowly the city side clawed their way back into contention. A Jack Coogan 48th-minute goal left just two points between the sides entering an exciting closing phase. The effective Ronan Dalton then hit over two in a row followed by the lead point from Ross Corkery which had Nemo in front with time running out.

Inspired by midfielder Andrew O’Sullivan, along with Trevor Collins in a competent half-back division, Town came again as Murphy converted a close-in free and from the kick-out Dunne collected and dispatched the winning score in injury time.

Scorers for CTB: G Murphy 0-7 (0-2 f), Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, F Fenner, D Dunne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Corkery 0-4 (0-1 f), J Coogan 1-0, R Dalton 0-2, J O’Donovan 0-1.

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Hegarty; J Rosales, L Harrington, D Hanley, S McCarthy, T Collins, Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; B Murphy, J Harrington, K O’Sullivan; G Murphy, L Kelly, T Murphy.

Subs: D Dunne for B Murphy, F Fenner for Ó Murphy (both 46), J Hanley for T Murphy (52).

NEMO: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowen; S Burke, E Nation, D Quinn; J O’Donovan, L Horgan; C O’Brien, R Dalton, K Dalton; C Kiely, R Corkery, J Coogan.

Subs: Ó Whyte for M Hill (40), J Horgan for S Burke (47).

Referee: Niall Hayes 

