Seasoned stalwarts stand up for Dohenys

Cork Senior AFC Group C: Dohenys 0-9 Newcestown 0-8

Dohenys edged Newcestown by a single point to win an evenly-fought Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC Group C clash at Rossmore on Saturday.

Level for the eighth time as the clock struck 61 minutes, a draw looked the most obvious outcome from a west Cork derby. Credit to Aaron Mannix, as the Dohenys substitute strode forward and converted a 45’ to win it 4 minutes into injury-time.

“Jesus, that was a proper championship game,” Dohenys manager Declan O’Dwyer commented.

“All day long, it was a massive battle. To be fair, we are a very young team but it was the likes of Mark Buckley, Fionn Herlihy, Eoin Lavers and Johnny Kelly, some of our main players, who showed up and took the fight to them.”

Before that, a disappointing opening half saw little in the way of attractive football as both sides struggled with a strong wind blowing across the superb Rossmore playing surface.

Each team kicked five wides and Newcestown enjoyed a slender 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead thanks to David Buckley (two, one free), Niall Kelly (two, on free) and Sean O’Donovan scores.

Dohenys’ full-forward line majored with Keith White, Fionn Herlihy and Marck Buckley (free) finding their range. Centre-forward Colm O’Shea also raised a white flag and was black-carded during a fractious opening 30 minutes.

The third quarter proved equally frustrating as both teams were guilty of wayward shooting.

It was 0-6 apiece after 45 minutes when Fionn Herlihy and Mark Buckley (free) scores sandwiched a Richard O’Sullivan effort that scraped the Dohenys crossbar.

David Buckley’s converted free levelled matters for the seventh time and a draw appeared likely heading into the closing stages.

Then, Newcestown lost James Kelleher to a black card with 6 minutes to go and the pendulum swung back in Dohenys’ favour.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Niall Kelly edged Newcestown back in front on the stroke of full-time.

Admirably, Dohenys worked the ball to Colm O’Shea who scored from distance to seemingly draw the tie. In the dying embers, however, substitute Aaron Mannix converted a 45’ to win it 0-9 to 0-8 for an ecstatic Dohenys.

“Look, we are blessed to have found two lads who can kick from distance in Rhys Coakley and Aaron Mannix,” Declan O’Dwyer concluded.

“We have seen what Aaron can do over the last few weeks at training. He is just a massive boost to the panel with his physicality and all that.

“He has a great head on him and has played at a good level in different sports. Aaron knows how to perform at a good level.

“This is a huge win for us. I’ve said it time and time again that I love this new championship format. To come away with a win like today, you can’t put worth on that. It is just a massive championship victory for us and against one of our local rivals.”

Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers are the other two clubs in the group. There is plenty more football to come but this Dohenys victory could yet prove pivotal.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-3 (0-3 frees), C O’Shea and F Herlihy 0-2 each, K White and A Mannix (0-1 45’) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-2 frees) and N Kelly (0-1 free) 0-3 each, S O’Donovan and R O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

DOHENYS: S Daly; D Rice, S Daly, J Farrell; C Daly, E Lavers (captain), B O’Donovan; J Kelly, R Coakley; A O’Donovan, C O’Shea, S Barry; K White, F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Subs: A Mannix for S Barry (40), D Collins for E Lavers (46, inj).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; S O’Donovan, L Meade (captain); C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, R Sweeney.

Subs: C Dineen for C Goggin (43), C Keane for T Twomey (45).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).