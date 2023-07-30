Barrs boss O'Keeffe lauds 'outrageous' Sherlock

Cork Premier SFC: St Finbarr’s 4-15 0-9 Mallow

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe hailed Steven Sherlock as ‘phenomenal’ after the Cork star kicked 1-10 and helped his club open their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC campaign with a 4-15 to 0-9 victory over Mallow in Blarney.

Yet it wasn’t just about the corner forward. Other players that are used to wearing a red jersey shone too. Ian Maguire led by example as he scored two goals at the end of the first half, and Ethan Twomey got one after the break.

“It was a dream start for us,” O’Keeffe talked about the win over last season’s surprise package, a club that reached the quarter-finals after gaining promotion.

“We’ve been going really well all week. We played Corofin a week or ten days ago and had a really good outing there. So we came into it with a really positive mind frame.

“I felt that a performance like this was in us today. I didn’t think it was going to be that kind of margin. You would take that all day long.

“Having all the intercounty lads back was huge. Ethan (Twomey) had a phenomenal game. Steven (Sherlock) was on fire. Brian Hayes played well. All those players played well which is a good sign for us.

“He (Sherlock) is just phenomenal and the scores that he was getting were outrageous. When he’s on he is on. He can do that. He did something against Castlehaven and got about 2-10. He is just outrageous when he is on song. He is very hard to mark.”

It was the Barrs' first game back since beating Nemo Rangers in the final of the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League and they led 3-7 to 0-4 at the break.

While the Blues panel boasted a number of Cork footballers, Mallow had Matty Taylor and Shane Merritt, with the latter on the UCC panel that won the Sigerson Cup earlier this year.

Despite all of these names on the pitch, it was a slow opening as both teams struggled against the wind in Blarney. Once St Finbarr’s found their footing, starting with Sherlock converting a free, they never looked like relinquishing their control over the game.

William Buckley set up the forward to get the Barrs' first goal and Mallow responded with Kieran O’Sullivan putting over a free. This was just swimming against the current, as the club from the city dominated all areas of the pitch.

Mallow didn’t hit their first score from open play until the 23rd minute, and Merritt split the posts with a driven shot inside the Barrs' 45.

The Blues reacted to this with the two goals from Maguire. The Blues kept going and Sherlock sent over a free from the 45 line once the game restarted. Then they won the kick-out and set up Twomey to raise a green flag, and that made the score-line 4-10 to 0-5.

Things wound down with the Barrs leading 4-13 to 0-9, with the only real point of note being a collection of Mallow wides.

The end result in Blarney bodes well for St Finbarr’s, as they last played Mallow during their championship winning season in 2018.

As for Mallow, it’s all about reigniting the spirit of ’22 as they look to pick up results against Douglas and St Michael’s.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock 1-10 (5f 1 45), I Maguire 2-1, E Twomey 1-0, J Barrett 0-2, W Buckley 0-1, B Hayes 0-1.

Scorers for Mallow: K O’Sullivan 0-3 (3f), K Sheehan 0-2 (2f), S Merritt 0-1, S Hayes 0-1, R Harkin 0-1, S O’Callaghan 0-1.

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; S Ryan, J Burns, C Scully, C Lyons, B Hennessy, A O’Connor, I Maguire, B Hayes, M Donovan, S Sherlock, J Barrett, W Buckley, E Twomey, E Dennehy.

Subs: E Kelleher for Copps (20), C Barrett for Twomey (45).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, B Myers, E Crone, S Copps, J Glynn, M Fitzpatrick, E Stanton, D Moynihan, R Harkin, M Taylor, S Merritt, K Sheehan, K O’Sullivan, S Hayes.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for Merritt (HT), J Browne for K Sheehan (40), E Kelleher for Fitzpatrick (51), M Tobin for Hayes (51).

Referee: John Ryan