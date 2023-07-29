Clonakilty statement of intent against Valleys

Cork Premier SFC Group A: Clonakilty 0-20 Valley Rovers 1-9

Clonakilty delivered an impressive total and statement of intent in their Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Group A defeat of Valley Rovers in Bandon on Saturday evening.

Martin O’Brien’s side played as well as the final score suggests, utilising a young core with experienced inter-county campaigners Liam O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Mark and Seán White.

An out-of-sorts Valley Rovers toiled hard but apart from the excellent Fiachra Lynch, offered little resistance.

The west Cork club got off to positive start and led 0-3 to 0-1 thanks to Sean McEvoy, Seán White and Conor Daly (free) scores. Fiachra Lynch responded for Valley’s at the opposite end.

Daly extended Clon’s lead from another free but Rovers took advantage of some loose kickouts as Fiachra Lynch (free) and Darragh Murphy scores made it a one -point game on the quarter-hour.

Then, a needless black card for Valley’s Rory O’Sullivan offered their opponents an opening they gladly accepted.

Darragh Gough (twice), Liam O’Donovan, Conor Daly (free) and goalkeeper Mark White extended their side’s lead, 0-8 to 0-3, before Fiachra Lynch (free) and Jacob O’Driscoll responded.

Cloankilty’s dominance continued in the third quarter with Ross Mannix, Sean McEvoy and another pair of Daly frees extending the Carbery club’s lead to seven points.

Instead of sitting on their lead, Clonakilty kept pressing as Mark White, Seán White, Darragh Gough, Sean McEvoy and Maurice Shanley efforts rounded off an impressive total. Fiachra Lynch contributed all of Valley’s second-half scores bar a late Ciarán McCarthy goal.

So, an important and fully deserved win for Clonakilty ahead of two west Cork derbies against Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven.

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly 0-5 (0-5 frees), S McEvoy 0-4, S White and D Gough 0-3 each, M White 0-2, L O’Donovan, R Mannix and M Shanley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch 0-7 (0-4 frees), C McCarthy 1-0, D Murphy and J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M White (captain); L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridegway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for C Daly (49, inj).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keefe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; S Lynch, W Hurley, J Kiely; D Murphy, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, A Walsh Murphy, A Kenneally; R O’Sullivan, E Delaney, F Lynch.

Subs: B Crowley for D O’Shea (ht), C McCarthy for A Kenneally (41), D O’Shea for J Kiely (52).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).