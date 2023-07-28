Late goal salvo completes Kanturk turnaround

Cork SAFC: Kanturk 3-13 Fermoy 2-12

Newly promoted Kanturk left it late in Killavullen on Friday night before they secured the points in the opening round of the Bon Secours Cork SAFC. Three goals in the space of four minutes killed off the challenge from a dogged Fermoy.

It represented a stunning comeback from the 2022 Premier IFC champions who struggled to find any fluency up to then. Trailing 2-10 to 0-8, they thundered into the game when Lorcán McLoughlin raised the first green flag in the 49th minute after a one-two with Mark Healy.

With the breeze behind them, Paul Walsh’s speculative shot deceived Dale Dawson a couple of minutes later. And Alan Walsh finished the third goal soon afterwards. The Duhallow men went on to outscore a shellshocked Fermoy 3-5 to two points in the fourth quarter.

It meant Padraig Kearns’ side came from eight points down to win by a margin of four. Midfielder Aidan Walsh embellished that difference with three points from play.

Both teams saw out the closing stages with 14 men after black cards were issued to Darragh O’Carroll (52 mins, back on just before full-time) and John McLoughlin (61 mins).

It was a tough result for Fermoy who had the better of the play up to the turning point. David Lardner helped himself to five fine first-half points - two from play and one from a mark - enabling them lead 1-5 to 0-5 at the break. The goal arrived in the night minute when Padraig De Róiste set David O’Callaghan up and he beat his man to blast the net.

Fermoy continued to dictate the pace of the game when Darragh Daly netted eight minutes into the second half - a great move he started and finished. His major followed a run of points from De Róiste, sub James Molloy and Lardner.

But in incredible fashion, Kanturk turned this game on its head.

Next up in this competition for Fermoy is Knocknagree, while Kanturk face O’Donovan Rossa.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh (0-4), Alan Walsh, L McLoughlin and P Walsh (1-0 each), Aidan Walsh (0-3), T Walsh, C Walsh and G Bucinskas (0-1 free) (0-2 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: D Lardner (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), D Daly and D O’Callaghan (1-0 each), B Twomey (0-2 frees), S Aherne, J Molloy and P De Róiste (free) (0-1 each).

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, M Healy; C Mullane, T Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; G Bucinskas, C Walsh, L McLaughlin; C Clernon, Alan Walsh, I Walsh (Capt).

Subs: C Hendry for J Fitzpatrick (25), G Kenehan for C Clernon (48), B Healy for C Walsh (58).

FERMOY: D Dawson; S Shanahan, P Murphy, R Morrisson; T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan; J Carr; G O’Callaghan; D Daly, S Aherne, D O’Callaghan; D Lardner, P De Róiste (Capt), A Creed.

Subs: J Molloy for S Shanahan (22 inj), B Twomey for D O’Callaghan (43), J O’Brien for G O’Callaghan, D O’Carroll for M Brennan (both 50), A Aherne for D Daly (62 inj).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).