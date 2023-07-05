Michael Murphy rules himself out of running for Donegal job 

Donegal great Michael Murphy has ruled himself out of the running for the county's managerial vacancy, insisting it is too soon for him.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning captain has been touted as a potential replacement for the Aidan O'Rourke/Paddy Bradley combination which took over mid-season following Paddy Carr's exit.

Donegal suffered relegation to Division 2 of the National League and lost three of their five Championship games so whoever takes on the role will face a stiff task to turn things around.

Asked if he would fancy the challenge, Murphy shook his head.

"Not yet, not yet," said Murphy who was speaking ahead of Sunday's Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor football final between Derry and Monaghan.

"Listen, timing. I suppose last year the reason I moved away from playing was because of the whole energy thing of what’s required on an everyday basis, that’s the whole thing I would have struggled to give.

"I knew myself it was something I would struggle to give, and moving into management, listen, it’s a big thing.

"Moving into senior inter-county management, and seeing the way recent managers that have took on the role...with playing you probably get an opportunity to rest for a few hours of the day in order to try and perform at your best.

"But management now, from what I see, in order to do it right and the way it needs to be done, it’s massive hours within every single day.

"Plus added into the fact I need to go and learn the trade, I need to go and learn about it and maybe go and figure out caching and figure out management.

"I’ve been taking the local minors for the last couple of years and at that level I give it my all for a couple of days a week, but that’s what it is - a couple of days of the week.

"So I’m not foolish enough to kind of know that I could throw myself into something, but listen, as I said if you had asked the question five or six years ago I’d say inter-county management, I’d love to give it a crack and give it a go but the more I see of what’s involved in it in recent years the more it wouldn’t be a concrete ‘yes, give it a go’ answer.

"But definitely I’ll do everything I can to put myself in a position to see if it’s something I enjoy, I think I would definitely be wanting to do that."

Donegal GAA have set a 5pm deadline on Friday, July 21 for applications for the role.