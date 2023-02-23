Cork camogie duo speak out about boycott of All-Stars tour

Cork Camogie players Katrina Mackey and Laura Hayes have spoken out about their reasons for the boycott the upcoming All-Stars tour.

Seven Rebels camogie players in total, who won All-Stars in the past two seasons, are boycotting the 2023 All-Star tour to Canada because of its scheduling just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork midfielder Ashling Thompson, who collected her third All-Star last year, confirmed their decision to the Irish Examiner. Thompson said the timing of the tour is “just crazy” as it was announced last Friday that the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star tour, comprising the 2021 and ‘22 All-Star winners, will take place in Calgary, Alberta from May 19-25.

Although the draws have yet to be made for the 2023 All-Ireland championship, the Camogie Association’s master fixture plan states that the first round of senior group games are down for decision on the weekend of June 3/4.

With the All-Star trip concluding on Thursday, May 25, players will arrive home just over one week before they are due out in championship action.

Following on from Thompson's comments, her teammates Katrina Mackey and Laura Hayes have also had their say.

"Absolutely no logic and common sense put into the organisation of this trip. Those at the top should be leaders in raising standards for the growth and development of the game. This is doing the complete opposite," Tweeted Katrina Mackey.

"Very disappointing to be missing out on this once in a lifetime trip. We feel extremely let down by our own association. How can we leave our teammates in the middle of championship preparation when we wouldn’t have an all-star without them?" posted Laura Hayes.

The issue is a huge talking point amongst the entire GAA community as Tyrone's Conor Meyler also weighed in on the topic.

"This is a farce What’s meant to be an opportunity to reward players for their effort and commitment now puts them in a position where they are being questioned on that very thing.

"Respect to Ashling Thompson and the Official Cork GAA camogs for taking a stance," said Meyler.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner earlier in the week on the matter, the Camogie Association said “split season pressure” influenced their decision to schedule the trip so close to championship.

“The split season has placed pressure on all availability, combined with a league, provincial championship and club window,” said a Camogie Association spokesperson.

“The Association has engaged with managers over the weekend, to alleviate any initial concerns managers may have had.”