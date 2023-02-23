Cork camogie duo speak out about boycott of All-Stars tour

Seven Rebels players are boycotting the 2023 All-Star tour to Canada because of its scheduling just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship.
Cork camogie duo speak out about boycott of All-Stars tour

TEAM EFFORT: Cork's Katrina Mackey after the defeat to Kilkenny in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland senior camogie championship Semi- final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 2020.

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 19:32
Andrew Horgan and Eoghan Cormican

Cork Camogie players Katrina Mackey and Laura Hayes have spoken out about their reasons for the boycott the upcoming All-Stars tour.

Seven Rebels camogie players in total, who won All-Stars in the past two seasons, are boycotting the 2023 All-Star tour to Canada because of its scheduling just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork midfielder Ashling Thompson, who collected her third All-Star last year, confirmed their decision to the Irish Examiner. Thompson said the timing of the tour is “just crazy” as it was announced last Friday that the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star tour, comprising the 2021 and ‘22 All-Star winners, will take place in Calgary, Alberta from May 19-25.

Although the draws have yet to be made for the 2023 All-Ireland championship, the Camogie Association’s master fixture plan states that the first round of senior group games are down for decision on the weekend of June 3/4.

With the All-Star trip concluding on Thursday, May 25, players will arrive home just over one week before they are due out in championship action.

Read More

'How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates' — Cork's camogie All-Stars won’t go on tour

Following on from Thompson's comments, her teammates Katrina Mackey and Laura Hayes have also had their say.

"Absolutely no logic and common sense put into the organisation of this trip. Those at the top should be leaders in raising standards for the growth and development of the game. This is doing the complete opposite," Tweeted Katrina Mackey.

"Very disappointing to be missing out on this once in a lifetime trip. We feel extremely let down by our own association. How can we leave our teammates in the middle of championship preparation when we wouldn’t have an all-star without them?" posted Laura Hayes.

The issue is a huge talking point amongst the entire GAA community as Tyrone's Conor Meyler also weighed in on the topic.

"This is a farce What’s meant to be an opportunity to reward players for their effort and commitment now puts them in a position where they are being questioned on that very thing.

"Respect to Ashling Thompson and the Official Cork GAA camogs for taking a stance," said Meyler.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner earlier in the week on the matter, the Camogie Association said “split season pressure” influenced their decision to schedule the trip so close to championship.

“The split season has placed pressure on all availability, combined with a league, provincial championship and club window,” said a Camogie Association spokesperson.

“The Association has engaged with managers over the weekend, to alleviate any initial concerns managers may have had.”

More in this section

Tipp GAA mourns death of hurling great Mick Burns  Tipp GAA mourns death of hurling great Mick Burns 
Kieran Donaghy 19/2/2023 O'Sullivan: Donaghy to step up to inter-county management role 'sooner rather than later'
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Eoin Doyle 22/6/2019 Matthew Fitzpatrick claims 'balance is all wrong' at intercounty level  
<p>CLAMPING DOWN: Darragh Lyons of Waterford handpasses the ball as referee Johnny Murphy looks on. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Hurling referees to clamp down on thrown hand-passes 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd