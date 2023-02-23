'How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates' - Cork's camogie All-Stars won’t go on tour

The seven Cork camogie players who won All-Stars in the past two seasons are boycotting the 2023 All-Star tour to Canada because of its scheduling just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork midfielder Ashling Thompson, who collected her third All-Star last year, confirmed their decision to the Irish Examiner. Thompson said the timing of the tour is “just crazy”.

It was announced last Friday that the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star tour, comprising the 2021 and ‘22 All-Star winners, will take place in Calgary, Alberta from May 19-25.

Although the draws have yet to be made for the 2023 All-Ireland championship, the Camogie Association’s master fixture plan states that the first round of senior group games are down for decision on the weekend of June 3/4.

With the All-Star trip concluding on Thursday, May 25, players will arrive home just over one week before they are due out in championship action.

News of Cork’s withdrawal is likely to put increased pressure on the Camogie Association to find alternative dates for the tour.

The GPA contacted the Camogie Association on Monday about rescheduling the trip. GPA members are expected to meet with Camogie chiefs in the coming days to discuss the trip.

Camogie top-brass have mentioned to disgruntled managers that the start date of the All-Ireland championship can be pushed out to the weekend of June 10/11 so as to widen the gap between players arriving home from Canada and lining out in championship.

Thompson was adamant, however, that it makes no difference what tweaks are made to championship dates. The bottom line as far as the Cork contingent is concerned is that they are not prepared to travel in the middle of the inter-county season.

“How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates at probably the most important time of the year leading up to championship. We wouldn't have All-Stars only for our teammates,” she said.

“Even if they move the start of the championship, we had a meeting, we spoke about it, and we all agreed that no matter what date the championship starts on, there is absolutely no way we are going to leave the country during the season while all of our teammates are breaking their backs in training and at the gym five and six days a week. As long as it affects our teammates, we won't be going.

“If I was somebody else on the panel who is not travelling, I couldn't imagine seven players being like, 'see ye in a week'. That wouldn't be something I would accept as a teammate. But more so, it is something I would never expect a teammate to do, and we won't be doing it here.” The 2015 All-Ireland winning captain said equality in the women’s game must come from the top. Sadly, that has not been the case here.

“We are looking to be the one association. That's the goal. We are constantly looking for equality. How can you look for equality when it doesn't come from the top down. How can you possibly look for equality when women don't support women?

“The GAA wouldn't make decisions like this and put players in such an awkward situation.”

With the inaugural Camogie All-Star tour to Madrid in 2017 having taken place in November, as well as the second iteration to New York in 2019, Thompson would like to see this latest tour again take place at a time when the inter-county season has concluded and the club season is winding down.

“The All-Star tour is something that should be celebrated. The 2017 trip was unbelievable. That is why it absolutely kills me this time around for players, especially the younger players, to miss out on an opportunity like this.”