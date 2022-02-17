Scarriff Ogonnelloe ready to learn from Slaughtneil loss as they prepare for semi-final

Losing narrowly to Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club senior camogie semi-final in January 2020 was disappointing for Scarriff Ogonnelloe, but full-back Susan Daly says they hope to have learned from the experience. That was their first foray into the All-Ireland series and the three-in-a-row champions prevailed.

On Sunday, they go again. This time, they meet the champions once more — Oulart-the-Ballagh. The east Clare side are chasing history, as no team from the Banner has contested the final.

“Everyone is behind us in Clare, so it is fantastic to have that support,” the IT Carlow student says. “It would be fantastic to get to the final but we are concentrating on the game on Sunday first.

“We were beaten in 2019/2020 championship, in the All-Ireland semi-final. It was our first time so we didn’t know what to expect. Slaughtneil hit us hard and at pace. Now that we have that bit more experience, we know what it is like.

“Oulart are very physical and experienced so we know what they are like. We have done our homework.”

Susan, Rachel and Lynda Daly are triplets and will line out alongside their younger sister Jennifer. The triplets will celebrate their 21st birthday on April 3, while a day earlier Jennifer will be 19.

The Clare side have worked hard on putting themselves into a winning position, Daly says. In their county final win over Truagh/Clonlara and in the Munster final against Drom-Inch, they left it late.

“We have to do the simple things right. If something goes wrong, you got to focus on the next ball. Keep your head up and keep going. We never win matches easy, we always leave it until the last few minutes to score a goal at the end.”