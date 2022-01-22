Late Mairead Scanlon goal regains Munster camogie title for Scariff Ogonnelloe

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 18:23
Therese O’Callaghan

Scariff Ogonnelloe (Clare) 1-8 Drom-Inch (Tipperary) 1-7 

Scariff Ogonnelloe regained the AIB Munster senior camogie club title in dramatic fashion at Mallow on Saturday with a late, late goal from joint-captain Mairead Scanlon.

Defending champions Drom-Inch looked set for the win but Scanlon’s green flag in the 66th minute made it a great day for east Clare, following on from St Joseph’s success in the Harty Cup semi-final. 

And a big crowd stayed on at the Mallow venue to cheer on Scariff Ogonnelloe.

It was the first time Caoimhe Bourke was beaten. The Tipperary county netminder was brilliant for her side but could not repel Scanlon’s blistering shot.

The AIB championship celebrates the toughest players in camogie and this certainly was a great advertisement for the game.

Along with Scanlon, who was crowned player-of-the-match, Aisling Corbett contributed vital scores from frees while Alva Rodgers, Abby Walsh and Amy Barrett also excelled.

Essentially though, this was a tremendous team effort for David Sullivan’s charges who never gave up - Sullivan is a native of Lorrha, Tipperary. It was also a special day for the Daly family - triplets Rachel, Susan and Lynda and younger sister Jennifer.

File photo. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
File photo. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Susan Vaughan’s red card from their semi-final win over Inniscarra was also overturned, leaving her free to play at wing-back where she was her usual assured self. She also played a crucial role in the winning goal.

There was nothing between the sides in the first-half.

Eimear McGrath, reliable from frees, opened the scoring. But it was three-in-a-row from Scariff Ogonnelloe placed ball expert Aisling Corbett that put her side ahead after nine minutes.

It didn’t take long for the McGrath sisters Aoife and Eimear to have the teams on level terms at the first water break, 0-3 apiece.

The close nature of the contest continued in the second quarter.

There were two goal opportunities for the Clare side but twice Bourke kept her side in it, pulling off two top-drawer saves from Alva Rodgers. The second attempt did result in a point in the 22nd minute.

The titleholders ended the half with a point from free-taker Eimear McGrath leaving it 0-4 each at the short whistle.

Scariff Ogonnelloe built up momentum after the resumption. Corbett and Scanlon pushing them two ahead. But right on the three-quarter mark, Eimear McGrath cut the deficit. It was 0-5 to 0-6 at the second water break.

Corbett frees pushed the lead out to three points before Miriam Campion struck the first green flag of the game in the 56th minute to achieve deadlock, 1-5 to 0-8. It came directly from an Eimear McGrath lengthy free.

On a roll now, the Premier girls added points from Joanne Ryan and Eimear McGrath and looked destined to retain the cup, But it was Scanlon’s major that left Scariff Ogonnelloe celebrating wildly at the final whistle.

Eimear McGrath, who was accurate throughout, missed a scoreable free to send the game to extra-time. But she shouldn’t be faulted as she was one of Drom-Inch’s best players.

Scariff Ogonnelloe play the Leinster champions next.

Scorers for Scariff Ogonnelloe: A Corbett (0-5 frees), M Scanlon (1-1), A Rodger’s (0-2).

Scorers for Drom-Inch: M Campion (1-0), E McGrath (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), J Ryan and A McGrath (0-1 each).

Scariff Ogonnelloe: R Daly; B Wiley Murphy, S Daly, A McGee; S Vaughan, C Doyle, R Minogue; A Barrett (J-Capt), A Walsh; J Daly, L O’Donnell, L Daly; M Scanlon (J-Capt), A Corbett, A Rodgers.

Subs: L Grady for J Daly (48 inj), J Daly for A Corbett (57).

Drom-Inch: C Bourke; M Connolly, C Brennan, E Cahill; A McGrath (Capt), M Ryan, N Treacy; M Burke, N Long; E McGrath, A Kennedy, M Campion; J Ryan, A Eviston, D Dunne.

Subs: K O’Dwyer for A Kennedy (40).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).

