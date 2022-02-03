Despite late comeback, DCU crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup, Carlow IT through

DCU 2-13 IT Carlow 3-10

DJ Carey’s IT Carlow got the result they needed to top Group B of the Fitzgibbon Cup but had to endure a nervy injury-time period after DCU struck the last 1-3 of the game to force a draw.

With Waterford IT winning handsomely against Maynooth University elsewhere in the group, only a sizeable win for DCU would have been enough for them to leapfrog Wednesday's opponents in the qualifying positions. That led to the slightly bizarre sight of Sean Currie turning down the chance to tap over a late 20 metre free to win the game, and instead go in search of a winning goal to eat into the score difference. In the end, his effort couldn’t match TJ Reid’s recent heroics for Ballyhale Shamrocks and was cleared away.

DCU’s Sean Currie takes a shot at goal. PIcture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Marty Kavanagh’s fifth-minute penalty gave IT Carlow the ideal start and then they had a major stroke of fortune when Niall Brassil’s 21st minute free from way out the field somehow squirmed into the net.

They led by 2-4 to 0-7 at half time but Richie Lawlor struck one minute after the restart to tie the game.

However, Kavanagh’s reliability from frees got IT Carlow back in front and they looked set to cruise to victory when Seamus Casey scored their third goal of the game in the 48th minute.

IT Carlow led 3-10 to 1-10 but Currie’s 56th-minute goal sparked a comeback and three more points followed from Ross Banville to tie the game at the final whistle but the draw wasn’t enough to prolong their hopes in the competition and instead, it’s the 2020 runners-up who progress to the last eight.

Scorers for DCU: R Banville (0-8, 8f); R Lawlor, S Currie (1-0 each); D McBride, D Grey, J Bergin, D Blanchfield, J Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Kavanagh (1-7, 1-0 pen, 5f); N Brassil (f), S Casey (1-0 each), C Dunbar (0-2), C Nolan (0-1).

DCU: E Gibbons; N Murphy, A Dunphy, K Burke; D McBride, C Murphy, D Grey; E Murphy, M O’Connell; R Hayes, J Bergin, D Blanchfield; R Banville, C Brennan, J Ryan.

Subs: R Lawlor for Brennan (h-t); S Currie for Blanchfield (50); C Clancy for Ryan (50).

IT CARLOW: A Howlin; F Hayes, P Delaney, A Redmond; J Cleere, J Kelly, N Brassil; C Dunbar, C Kenny; E Gaughan, M Kavanagh, S Casey; R Higgins, C Nolan, T Keyes.

Subs: J Roche for Cleere (h-t).

Ref: J Owens (Wexford).