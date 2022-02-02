Shane Bennett among the goalscorers as five-star WIT ease to victory

WIT 5-17 Maynooth University 0-20

Two goals each from Padraig Fitzgerald and Ciaran Kirwan fired WIT into the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Kilkenny's Eoin O'Shea slotted nine frees for Fintan O'Connor's men while Waterford attacker Shane Bennett forced in a late goal.

Tipperary forward Jake Morris limped off for Maynooth with a hamstring injury after 43 minutes. Jake O'Dwyer from Kilkenny was their top marksman with 0-11.

Morris struck the opening point for the visitors after just 10 seconds. Two goals in a minute from Padraig Fitzgerald settled the home side. On four minutes, he gathered a Shane Bennett delivery, soloed through and blasted to the net. The Kilrossanty corner-forward volleyed home a second after Ciaran Kirwan grabbed a Billy Nolan free (2-1 to 0-2).

Maynooth sharpshooter Jake O'Dwyer reduced the arrears to one. He finished the half with seven points. Six Eoin O'Shea frees at the other end left WIT a goal to the good at the break (2-9 to 0-12).

A minute into the second half, Ciaran Kirwan won a mishit free from O'Shea and batted the ball to the net. The Déise panellist was a nuisance on the edge of the square. Points from Shane Bennett, Kirwan and Ross Smithers sent them nine up (3-12 to 0-12). Morris was then forced off for Maynooth.

Kirwan poked home his second six minutes from time before Bennett added a fifth goal.

Scorers for WIT: E O'Shea (0-9, 9fs); C Kirwan, P Fitzgerald 2-1 (each); S Bennett (1-2); N O'Sullivan, O Reilly, R Smithers, D Geoghegan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University: J O'Dwyer (0-11, 6fs, 2 '65s); E Landy (0-3); E Hosey, J Morris, C Boyle, J Ryan, J Brennan, C Drennan (0-1 each).

WIT: B Nolan (Roanmore, Waterford); C Ryan (Roanmore, Waterford), D Walsh (Piltown, Kilkenny), M Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny); M De Paor (Clonea, Waterford), T Barron (Fourmilewater, Waterford), R Smithers (Naomh Eoin, Carlow); N O'Sullivan (Ferrybank, Waterford), M Murphy (Carrickshock, Kilkenny); E O'Shea (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) S Bennett (Ballysaggart, Waterford), O Reilly (Passage, Waterford); P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty, Waterford), C Kirwan (Clonea, Waterford), A Kirwan (Mount Sion, Waterford).

Subs: J Doyle (St Mullins, Carlow) for Kirwan (35), R Tierney (Ferrybank, Waterford) for Reilly (48), J Harkin (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny) for Murphy (51), D Geoghegan (Naomh Monnine, Louth) for Bennett (57), W Halpin (Slieverue, Kilkenny) for Butler (59).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: K Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary); D Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), J Young (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), D Comerford (The Harps, Laois); L Hogan (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), E Molloy (Naomh Éanna, Wexford), J Brennan (Erins Own, Kilkenny); E Hosey (Naomh Eoin, Carlow), D Conway (Clough Ballacolla, Laois); E Ahearne (Raherny, Westmeath), E Landy (Windgap, Kilkenny), C Drennan (Galmoy, Kilkenny); C Boyle (Castleknock, Dublin), J Morris (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary), J O'Dwyer (Carrickshock, Kilkenny).

Subs: J Ryan (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) for Hosey (38), C Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) for Morris (43), D Kehoe (Geraldine O'Hanrahans, Wexford) for Ahearne (50), M Byrne (James Stephens, Kilkenny) for Young (60).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).