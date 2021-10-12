Budget 2022: Equalising GAA payments a move beyond lip service

The latest Budget included a provision of €6.4m to bid for major events — an interesting development given the furore over the America’s Cup bid a few weeks back
The move to equalise GAA payments, with both male and female players receiving €1,200, was formalised by the Budget (those grants will be distributed by the Gaelic Players Association). Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 20:15
Michael Moynihan

Many thanks to Elaine Loughlin of this parish, who earlier in the week recalled Budgets of yore, including the 1980 version which imposed a 5% tax on golf balls.

It tells you a lot about Ireland in 1980 that this looks in retrospect like one of the least subtle luxury taxes ever suggested. If something similar were proposed now the response would be interesting, given how popular golf has become in recent decades.

The Budget can have that effect, showing what changes and what stays constant through the prism of financial adjustment. For instance, the latest Budget included a provision of €6.4m to bid for major events — which is an interesting development given the furore over the America’s Cup bid a few weeks back — as well as €12m for the dormant accounts fund to increase participation in sport, an ongoing societal challenge.

For many people, however, the most significant development on the sports side in Budget 2022 was the equalisation of GAA grants.

As early as last May, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers had indicated that he would be ensuring that female GAA players would receive the same amount of State funding as their male counterparts in this year’s Budget.

Under the previous regime, hurlers and footballers were receiving €1,200 per annum from the Government, while camogie players and ladies footballers were getting just €400.

The move to put those payments on a par, with both male and female players receiving €1,200, was formalised by the Budget (those grants will be distributed by the Gaelic Players Association).

Equalising those payments is a welcome move and indicative of a change in attitude on a par with the growth in popularity of golf. If you time-travelled back to 1980 to explain that ladies footballers and camogie players were to get to the same level of State support as their male counterparts you’d be met with stupefaction (though much of that would be driven by the notion that the Government was giving GAA players Exchequer funds in the first place).

The equalisation is significant because it’s a move beyond lip service and platitudes to hard facts. Token acknowledgements are all very fine, but they don’t put diesel in the car or protein shakes on the table: an increase in the grant makes a difference to athletes.

Other Budget measures may also have implications for sports, though they may be a little tricker to identify.

For instance, the proposed increase in Garda numbers is interesting, but not as interesting as the provision in the Budget to allow civilian staff to be recruited for office work — in order to free up gardaí for front-line duties.

Could that move have implications for sports teams with uniformed gardaí in their ranks, making it harder for such players to train and play if they’re rostered for night shifts, for instance, instead of office duties?

These are the kinds of consequences that seep out from the Budget, slowly but surely. Not as dramatic as a tax on golf balls, but they have an impact nonetheless.

