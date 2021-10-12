Elaine Loughlin: From concussion to resignation – Budget Day's chequered past

Like a stomach-churning roller-coaster, budgets follow our financial ups and downs.

From fiscal rectitude and rainy day funds; from bonanzas and mottos of 'spend it when we have it', right the way back to tightening our belts, budgets pack in a lot.

When Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath get to their feet, they will follow a long line of (all male) ministers who have sometimes slashed and burned, other times doled out sweeties, all in a bid to keep the economy going.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signing off on Budget 2022. Picture: Moya Nolan

Have I got enough clichés in yet?

The budget is, of course, the most significant set piece of the political year and many of the decisions are felt in our pockets for years and sometimes decades.

They have signified some of the blackest days. It will perhaps take generations to forget the two Brian Lenihan austerity budgets of 2008 and 2009. They came a generation after the "pay as you squirm" budget of 1980, which among a multitude of tax hikes included a 5% tax on golf balls.

'If it moves, tax it'

The drastic nature of the 1980 budget led the Cork Examiner to suggest that finance minister Michael O'Kennedy had adopted the "if it moves, tax it" policy.

As depression continued through the '80s, another slasher budget was announced in 1987, which earned then finance minister the nickname "Mac the Knife".

Almost all sectors of society were hit by Ray MacSharry's budget – a package that reduced spending in an across-the-board fashion, but particularly in the areas of health, welfare, education and environment.

Spending programmes disappeared and further taxation was introduced as the minority Fianna Fáil government, having what the opposition described as a "road to Damascus-type conversion", embraced a campaign of fiscal rectitude.

But in a bid to ease the budget blow inflicted, Mr MacSharry looked to the future, telling the Dáil: "As things come right, success will become self-sustaining. Jobs will become available again. Taxes can be lowered. We will have a stronger economy that will allow us to improve social conditions. These are the rewards for exercising the necessary discipline and restraint in the short term."

Of course, everyone remembers the bad budgets, but Ireland has enjoyed prosperity over the years, with the spoils being passed on at budget time.

In 1960, then finance minister Dr James Ryan was able to declare: "By the standards of four-fifths of the world's population, we are very well off."

With a flourishing economy, Dr Ryan was able to introduce wide-scale tax cuts and social welfare improvements as well as a complete exemption from "cinema entertainment tax" in towns with populations below 2,000. Dance halls were also subject to lower taxes.

In a budget speech most ministers could only dream of, Dr Ryan concluded: "There is clearly no need and no excuse for pessimism. Everywhere there is evidence of a new, confident outlook and of greater dynamism."

Perhaps the most memorable of giveaway budgets was in the McCreevy era.

'If I have it, I’ll spend it' The now-pilloried Celtic Tiger attitude of “If I have it, I’ll spend it” adopted by Charlie McCreevy resulted in one of the most generous budgets ever. jam-packed full of tax cuts and welfare increases. File picture: Charlie Collins The now-pilloried Celtic Tiger attitude of “If I have it, I’ll spend it” adopted by Charlie McCreevy resulted in one of the most generous budgets ever. jam-packed full of tax cuts and welfare increases. However, his decision to favour two-income families and penalise single-income families sparked anger. The measures meant single-income households began paying the higher rate of tax at £28,000, but families, where both parents worked, were allowed to earn £34,000 before reaching the threshold. Defending the measure, Mr McCreevy said the change was geared toward encouraging more women to work at a time of labour shortages. There is also a third category of budget. These are the ones that are remembered not for the actual content but for the various peripheral controversies and calamities surrounding them. In 1982, the Government tripped themselves up in an attempt to put a tax on children's shoes, which collapsed the Fine Gael/Labour coalition government and prompted a general election. Then there was the Budget without a minister.

Finance minister's fall from... a horse

A fall from a horse meant that then finance minister Charlie Haughey could not deliver his budget and responsibility fell to Taoiseach Jack Lynch.

Mr Haughey was left unconscious after falling off a horse at his home before the budget was due to be delivered. It was later found he had fractured his skull, torn his right eardrum, broken his right collarbone and was severely concussed.

The Cork Examiner reported that the Taoiseach was forced to deliver his minister's "bombshell", announcing that turnover tax was to be doubled from 2.5% to 5%.

In recent years, budget details have been leaked so much that the minister's speech often seems like a rehash of old announcements.

In 1995, the Government came under siege from the opposition over a leaking scandal that resulted in the resignation of minister of state Phil Hogan. File picture: Arthur Carron/Collins

However, back in 1995, things were different and the Government came under siege from the opposition over a leaking scandal that resulted in the resignation of minister of state Phil Hogan.

In stepping down, Mr Hogan said the release of a three-page statement to two evening newspapers four hours before the then finance minister Ruiarí Quinn's budget speech had been a genuine error. He said he had a one-page press release on the budget prepared at 11.45am, along with a two-page summary to be used in a 6.30pm briefing for members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

However, because of the pressure of time, he accepted he failed to give full instruction to his political adviser that the pages were to be kept separate and released only after Mr Quinn sat down.

Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern said Mr Hogan had simply been the "fall-guy" for a spate of leaks that dripped out ahead of the Rainbow coalition's budget. The budget itself was dubbed a "giveaway", but no one remembers that.

Some budgets are more memorable than others, but whatever category Budget 2022 falls into, the decisions Mr McGrath and Mr Donohoe take will have significant implications on all parts of our economy and society.

No pressure lads.

Did you know?

Six sets of stone eyes peer down upon those who arrive into the entrance hall of Leinster House.

The stone busts sit high up on alcoves above portraits of well-known Irish individuals, including current president Michael D Higgins and Michael Collins.

However, the identities of these six men are unknown. The statues were donated to the Oireachtas by the RDS when the building was handed over and became our national parliament.

It is thought that the busts may be of notable scientists or academics attached to the RDS, but because nobody seems to know, this is purely a best guess by the Leinster House ushers.

What to look out for in the week ahead

Tuesday: There is only one show in town today and that’s the Paschal and Michael show. The action kicks off from 1pm when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will take to their feet to outline tax changes, spending allocations and social welfare rates for the coming year. The day follows a standard format, with the opposition reacting immediately after the budget announcement which will take proceedings up to 8pm, when there is a break. However, the Dáil is not expected to rise until 12.30am after a number of budget votes are taken.

Wednesday: In a post-budget tradition, Ministers Donohoe and McGrath will head to RTÉ studios to answer questions from the public on everything from tax on cigarettes to childcare. A number of Government departments will also give detailed media briefings on budget measures.

Wednesday: Wednesday will follow the usual Dáil schedule of leaders’ questions from midday. However, time has also been allocated for leaders’ speeches on Budget 2022 which will begin at 12.34pm. The remainder of the day is also taken up with budget speeches.

Wednesday: Over in the Seanad, Fine Gael members will put forward a motion which “totally rejects” the British government’s proposals for "dealing with the past", including amnesties for those who committed murder. The motion states that: “No individual, group, organisation or state forces/agents can be immune from prosecution. Investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions cannot be abolished and due process must take place.”

Thursday: The Housing Committee will hear from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on water infrastructure and water quality across the country.