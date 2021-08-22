Tipperary camogie boss Bill Mullaney: 'We need to push on and take one of the big three'

Tipperary will travel to Croke Park on Sunday to face Galway in the last four of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship after they slowly got to grips with Waterford’s challenge in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

A strong second-half demonstrated their resilience, their six-point winning margin fully deserved. They had to work hard and will take confidence into next weekend. They’ve come undone at this juncture in the last three seasons, including to the westerners last year.

Manager Bill Mullaney said nobody remembers the beaten semi-finalists.

“There is nothing for the semi-finalists that lose. People forget it very quick. Everybody deserves a break, we are probably due one. We just need to push on and take one of the big three (Cork, Kilkenny and Galway). This is where we want to be.

Read More Tipperary pull away to reach fourth camogie semi-final in a row

“Today, we expected a tough battle from Waterford and that is what we got. When we got going, we opened up and ran off the shoulder. We got a bit more aggressive and a bit more involved. Our decision making improved a lot more. Everybody at stages made big contributions.

“Karen Kennedy, an All-Star and probably one of the best players in the country and Ereena Fryday when she got going - her work-rate. All over the field. Miriam Campion coming in made a very important contribution. Clodagh McIntyre as well.

“We mightn’t have got a full 60 minutes out of them but at various stages when they were needed, they produced. Emer McGrath’s point off the ground was excellent as well.”

Wind-assisted Waterford - shorn of double All-Star Beth Carton due to injury - were a point adrift at half-time, 0-7 to 0-8. They should have been in a better position but were denied two good goal chances.

Tipperary full-back Mary Ryan outstanding, as was dual star Róisín Howard. Ryan, however, is a concern having been withdrawn with an arm injury.

The Premier County lifted themselves and hit the front in the 38th minute and their scoring spread was encouraging, outhitting Waterford eight points to two.