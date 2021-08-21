Tipperary pull away to reach fourth camogie semi-final in a row

Tipperary are through to the penultimate round of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Tipperary pull away to reach fourth camogie semi-final in a row

Clodagh McIntyre of Tipperary shoots under pressure from Kate Lynch of Waterford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 20:30
Therese O’Callaghan

Tipperary 0-17 Waterford 0-11

Tipperary are through to the penultimate round of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship following victory over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening after a physical and competitive battle between these Munster rivals.

It was an evenly contested opening half, but Tipperary gradually began to pull away to secure their fourth consecutive semi-final appearance tomorrow week in Croke Park.

Waterford were dealt a devastating blow before any ball was hit, with the late withdrawal of their ace forward and All-Star Beth Carton due to a hamstring injury she picked up three weeks ago. Manager Derek Lyons gave her every change to be fit.

And they showed they were up for the battle with captain Niamh Rockett taking over the free duties from the absent Carton and bagging an early one from out on the wing.

Tipperary opened their account a minute later through Orla O’Dwyer, with points from Ereena Fryday and Roisin Howard following for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

The match ebbed and flowed, and approaching the first water-break Waterford, playing with the wind, edged ahead. Rockett had two splendid efforts from placed balls while Abby Flynn rifled one over from open play, adding to an earlier point from Ciara O’Sullivan. They had a couple of goal opportunities as well but there was no way through the Tipperary defence.

Tipperary re-emerged for the second quarter re-energised and the Waterford lead was wiped out following a four-point burst - three frees from Cáit Devane (two magnificent long-range efforts) and Howard nabbed her second white flag after a surging run by Clodagh McIntyre, to move 0-8 to 0-5 in front.

Waterford responded with the final two scores of the half from Vikki Falconer and Flynn had her second, to trail 0-7 to 0-8 at the break.

Tipperary's Aoife McGrath and Vikki Falconer of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Tipperary's Aoife McGrath and Vikki Falconer of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

When Sarah Lacey found the target soon after the restart, the sides were level for the fourth time. Rockett and Devane exchanged frees before the Premier girls moved into the ascendancy once again through Clodagh McIntyre, Emer McGrath and Orla O’Dwyer - McGrath’s flag was particularly impressive doubling first-time on the sliotar.

Tipperary lost their All-Star full-back Mary Ryan to an arm injury around this time, however it didn’t upset their momentum, Fryday rifling over from out around the middle of the field, to take a 0-13 to 0-9 advantage to the second water-break.

Four points to two they went on to outscore Waterford and it was difficult to see the Déise mount a comeback.

As the game came to its conclusion, Waterford goalkeeper Brianna O’Regan brought off a marvellous one-on-one save from Orla O’Dwyer.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-7 frees), E Fryday, E McGrath, R Howard, O O’Dwyer and C McIntyre (0-2 each).

Scorers for Waterford: N Rockett (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), A Flynn (0-2), C O’Sullivan, S Lacey and V Falconer (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman; M Eviston, K Kennedy, A McGrath (J-Capt); G O’Brien, E Fryday; E McGrath, R Howard, O O’Dwyer; C McIntyre, C Devane (J-Capt), N Walsh.

Subs: K Blair for M Ryan (37 inj), M Campion for G O’Brien (40), S Delaney for N Walsh (52).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; K Barry, I Heffernan, K Lynch; C Carroll, O Hickey, L Bray; C Griffin, S Curran; C O’Sullivan, N Rockett (Capt), A Flynn; S Lacey, A Corcoran, V Falconer.

Subs: S Fitzgerald for A Corcoran (50), S McGuckian for C O’Sullivan (54), C Whyte for K Lynch (58), J McCarthy for S Lacey (60).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Camogie round-up: Intermediate and junior games see defeats for Kerry, Limerick and Tipp
Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Waterford SFC: Ballinacourty claim first county title since 2013
Sarah O'Connor and Miriam Walsh 21/8/2021 Camogie: Strong showing sees champions Kilkenny safely through to semi-final
#camogie
Cork v Galway - 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Rebel Treble status: Part 2 complete as Cork minors dispatch Galway challenge

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices