Lee Chin’s warning: Hurling ‘warriors’ won’t make right call on concussion

Wexford star Lee Chin believes a “warrior-like mentality” among players is why it shouldn’t be left to them to make the call on potential concussion.

Chin was speaking at the launch of a new baseline concussion testing and treatment programme, a pilot that will run until the end of the 2022 championships and include inter-county players from nine different counties.

The Wexford joint-captain says he had was never concussed though then clarified that he probably had been, but didn’t realise it at the time, after clashing heads with a team-mate during an U21 game for Wexford.

Chin needed stitches around his eye afterwards and the other player was left with a gash on his cheekbone.

“Even to this day, I can’t remember a whole lot of the actual game,” said Chin.

It neatly sums up the grey area that has existed around concussion in sport for decades, though the introduction of a concussion sub in Gaelic games and the UPMC healthcare-backed baseline testing programme are efforts to address the issue.

“There are heavy tackles in sport, particularly hurling,” said Chin. “There are big tackles, big hits and sometimes can be head collisions. I think it is something that people need to be conscious of.

“One or two Wexford guys got concussed in the league and got concussed in training, and even for a couple of days after (displayed symptoms). We take it very seriously, they wouldn’t be let train for a number of days or even a week or two after training.”

Left to players themselves, many probably would have opted to train and play on.

“Obviously in any athlete or player, there’s a warrior-like mentality and you want to play on when these things happen,” said Chin. “I’ve seen guys want to play on. You’re best leaving it to the experts. They’re the guys who know all about this, they’re the guys that definitely should be calling it on the day.”

Chin was in action at the weekend, sniping 1-2 in Wexford’s Leinster quarter-final defeat of Laois to add to the 2-40 he tallied during the league. He will be a marked man when Wexford travel to Portlaoise on Saturday to face Kilkenny in the last four.

“Kilkenny were, in my opinion, the most impressive team throughout the league,” said Chin. “You can tell with the way they’re playing at the moment that there’s a lot of freedom and a lot of confidence to their game. They didn’t finish top of our league for no reason. They put in some really good performances. It’s going to be a very, very good test.”