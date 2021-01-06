Anthony Nash hails retiring Stephen McDonnell 'who gave the team everything he had'

Anthony Nash has paid a warm tribute to former teammate Stephen McDonnell, describing him as “an unbelievable defender who gave the team everything he had”.

Glen Rovers clubman McDonnell announced his retirement from intercounty action today and Nash, who stepped down himself as Cork goalkeeper last month, said: “He always gave everything for the sake of the team - he was often given a major defensive job, picking up the danger man on the opposing team the way Brian Murphy was given those jobs in the past, and he always carried out those jobs to perfection.

“He just went and did the job. He was an unbelievable defender.

“He was unlucky for the last couple of years with injuries, but he still gave the team everything he had - even against Dublin last season, despite all those injuries, he was able to click seamlessly into the team and did a great job.”

Nash also acknowledged McDonnell’s leadership as captain of Cork in 2017.

“Stephen was a great captain of Cork as well, a great leader and he made a huge amount of sacrifices for the team.

“As a teammate and captain he was great to check in to see how lads were getting on, and fellas fed off his self-confidence, his ability to get himself ready for the big games.

“You’d hear the expression that someone is a ‘championship man’, and he was always able to switch on and get himself right for the big day.

"He was great craic as well, a hugely positive guy, which is very important in a team environment.

“He’s going to be a big loss to the team on the field but he’ll also be a big loss in the dressing-room, because people don’t realise how important that is, to have people like him, who are positive and upbeat, around the place, boosting other players.

“When Mackie would come into the dressing-room the smile was infectious - he has that Glen wit, too, so the slagging was always good when he was around.”

McDonnell made his debut for the Rebels in the 2011 National League and retires with two Munster SHC medals, including the 2017 success when he captained the side.

"You know, when you know. Now is the right time for me to let go of inter-county Hurling and retire," McDonnell posted on social media.

"What a journey – blood, sweat and tears! I am truly grateful for being tested at the highest level, for soldiering alongside incredible men - my friends - my brothers and for everyone who has supported me in pursuing this dream, in particular my selfless partner Erika, my encouraging family, the GPA for their support of my off field endeavours and my club, the Glen Rovers.

"2021 will be a good one with more space and energy to work on exciting projects with LiveUnbound and more importantly, to continue my growth as a friend, father and partner. Thank you," he concluded.