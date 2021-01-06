Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell retires from inter-county hurling

McDonnell made his debut for the Rebels in the 2011 National League
Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell retires from inter-county hurling

Cork's Patrick Horgan and Stephen McDonnell after a 2019 National League clash. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 15:09
Joel Slattery

Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 31-year-old Glen Rovers defender made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

McDonnell made his debut for the Rebels in the 2011 National League and retires with two Munster SHC medals, including the 2017 success when he captained the side.

"You know, when you know. Now is the right time for me to let go of inter-county Hurling and retire," McDonnell posted on social media.

"What a journey – blood, sweat and tears! I am truly grateful for being tested at the highest level, for soldiering alongside incredible men - my friends - my brothers and for everyone who has supported me in pursuing this dream, in particular my selfless partner Erika, my encouraging family, the GPA for their support of my off field endeavours and my club, the Glen Rovers.

"2021 will be a good one with more space and energy to work on exciting projects with LiveUnbound and more importantly, to continue my growth as a friend, father and partner. Thank you," he concluded.

McDonnell came on in Cork's All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Tipperary in November.

More in this section

Mayo v Roscommon - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Replay 'I loved every minute of it': Seamus O'Shea becomes the latest Mayo player to retire
Meath v Armagh - Allianz Football League Media Event Graham Reilly: 'Meath won't stop until they're back at the top'
Conor Lehane with Seadna Morey 20/5/2018 Séadna Morey may not play for Clare in 2021
UCC v UCD - Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Group A Round 2

Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups 'unlikely' to go ahead in 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices