Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell retires from inter-county hurling

Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 31-year-old Glen Rovers defender made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

McDonnell made his debut for the Rebels in the 2011 National League and retires with two Munster SHC medals, including the 2017 success when he captained the side.

"You know, when you know. Now is the right time for me to let go of inter-county Hurling and retire," McDonnell posted on social media.

"What a journey – blood, sweat and tears! I am truly grateful for being tested at the highest level, for soldiering alongside incredible men - my friends - my brothers and for everyone who has supported me in pursuing this dream, in particular my selfless partner Erika, my encouraging family, the GPA for their support of my off field endeavours and my club, the Glen Rovers.

"2021 will be a good one with more space and energy to work on exciting projects with LiveUnbound and more importantly, to continue my growth as a friend, father and partner. Thank you," he concluded.

McDonnell came on in Cork's All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Tipperary in November.