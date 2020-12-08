Avoiding the big guns the reason for one-sided Dublin wins, says Dessie Farrell

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has entered the debate around the team's ongoing dominance, suggesting that the argument has been distorted by the level of opposition they've faced in this year's Championship.

The five-in-a-row champions have breezed through to Saturday week's All-Ireland final against Mayo with 69 points to spare after four games, without conceding a single goal and with double-digit winning margins each time.

It has led to fresh calls for the GAA to take remedial action to bring a level of equality back to the Championship with current Meath manager Andy McEntee and former Dublin boss Pat Gilroy debating the issue on last weekend's The Sunday Game.

Farrell believes the debate has intensified because, on the one hand, people are surprised that the loss of Jim Gavin and key players like Jack McCaffrey hasn't affected the team and, on the other hand, because they have beaten a series of lower ranked counties quite easily.

"You'd have to ask the question, have we been truly tested yet?" said Farrell. "When you think about it, we've played a team that has been relegated from Division 1, we've played two teams in Division 2 and a team that has been relegated from Division 2 to Division 3.

Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan in action against Paddy Small of Dublin during the one-sided All-Ireland semi-final last Saturday. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"That's not being disrespectful to any opposition but it's the obvious thing and it's been put to us and it's been put to me, has this Dublin team been tested yet? I think people need to sort of weigh that up or factor that into the discussion at the minute because it could be a very different discussion that's being had after Saturday week."

Farrell believes that many would have expected the pandemic and its impact on the GAA schedule and season generally to have had some sort of impact on Dublin's fortunes also.

"I think that might be fuelling some of the discussion, that there's a little bit of frustration or anger or disappointment from others in relation to that, that this dip hasn't actually appeared," he said.

"The reason I think it hasn't appeared is because the team have obviously applied themselves really, really well and have performed really well."