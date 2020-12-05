Dessie Farrell not bothered by Dublin's one-sided Championship wins

Dessie Farrell is not concerning himself with the discussion about the competitive imbalance between Dublin and other teams.

His team’s 15-point win over Cavan in this evening’s All-Ireland semi-final means their average winning margin in this year’s Championship is 17.25 points and they are yet to concede a goal.

After steamrolling Westmeath, Laois and Meath on the way to a 10th straight Leinster title last month, there are serious concerns Dublin’s dominance is unhealthy.

However, in his debut season Farrell is only focused on the performance of his team as they now set their sights on Mayo or Tipperary on December 19.

“To be honest, I don’t concern myself with it. As a manager of a team, engaging in that type of thing is a distraction. But what I can say is when we’ve got to All-Ireland final stages as this Dublin team have done over the last number of years, on several occasions there has only been a bounce of a ball in it so it would be very presumptuous to think it will be anything other than the same in two weeks whoever we play.”

Robert McDaid of Dublin scores his side's goal past Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Insisting that Dublin have been tested on their way to the final, Farrell wasn’t overly happy with his team’s first-half performance in this semi-final.

“We’re pleased with it, definitely,” he said of the whole display. “Any day you win an All-Ireland semi-final, you have to be, of course. It was a nervy enough first half. I wouldn’t be entirely happy with some of what went on. The second half was better but then there were periods and passages of the game that were sloppy as well.

“It was the type of game where you were one long ball into the square and it hitting the back of the net away from a resurgence. Cavan would have been fired up by that because they were within touching distance for a long period.

"Then at the end obviously with the (Robbie McDaid) goal at the end we crept away from that. For passages, as a manager I can assure you it wasn’t comprehensive as it might have looked.”