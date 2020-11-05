Mask never slips as Peter Keane talks up Cork to try keep them down

The Cork-Kerry rivalry is in a very healthy place, at least if you are listening to Kerry manager Peter Keane.

Last year’s Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was certainly competitive, and a little too close for the visitors’ comfort. While Brian Hurley offered some fighting talk in this newspaper in September: “If people are questioning our edge for Kerry in the Páirc hopefully, they’ll be tuning into the TV for it and see what we bring to it.”

Yet Kerry’s unbeaten run of eight SFC games against Cork is now just two shy of their dominance in the Golden Years era.

Still, Keane won’t hear any of it. Not even when he’s informed the likes of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea have yet to lose to Cork in championship football.

“Is that a plus? I don’t know. You could switch that the other way and say the (Cork) boys have a massive hunger to torpedo David Clifford and Seán O’Shea. I think whenever Kerry play Cork, there is never a whole pile in it. You might get an odd year where there is an anomaly but I think you’re looking at very tight games whenever they’re there.

“Whether you’re Seánie O’Shea or David Clifford, whom you’re saying have a very good record, we’re all expecting a real battle. Let’s call it fair — it could go either way.”

Keane isn’t wrong but then his own record of four championship wins from four against Cork — three at minor level and last year’s Munster SFC final — doesn’t inspire confidence about an upset.

But complacency against Cork is a spirit that comes stealing on Kerry and those six straight defeats to them at U20/21 level between 2011 and 2016 won’t be forgotten. And recalling Kerry’s 2019 Munster final victory doesn’t provide Keane with much inspiration either.

“We’d an awful battle above there last year to try and get out of there. I remember talking to ye pre that game and ye thought because there was a great result there the year before, that it would just continue and I certainly didn’t agree, and I think we were very lucky to get ourselves out of there last year.

“Subsequent to that, Cork did very well in the Super 8s. They played very, very well. I think they were leading Dublin maybe with 60 minutes on the clock in that game, and they have taken that on a step further and have had a fantastic league campaign, albeit no different to ourselves, an elongated one.

"But their scoring returns have been very, very high and that’s no different — they got three goals against us last year in that Munster final.”

Talking Cork up is vital in keeping Cork down. So when Keane is thrown another softball question about Cork’s advantage in having three clear weeks to prepare for Sunday after Longford handed them a walkover, he is going to swing for the fences.

“I think it’s a huge advantage to them and I think the pitch above is a big advantage as well, getting used to it and familiar with it. That’s a ground we’re familiar with but not a field as it’s relatively new. The last time we were there was last year so it’s once a year that we’re there.”

It’s certainly a different place from the one Keane first visited 40 or so years ago with his father Tom and uncle to cheer on his local Cahirciveen hero Jack O’Shea. He got lost in the process.

“If you remember inside the stand in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh, you’d have AB and then you’d have BC and then you’d have CD. So you could go and you could see a letter in two of the tunnels. So C would be in one tunnel but it would also be in the next tunnel. I went back out to the wrong tunnel. I went missing for a while but that’s a long time ago. But no question Jacko would have been the man.”

Being at a game is something so many will be unable to do this Sunday but Keane knows the support from home will be significant. He got a taste of that in Monaghan last month.

“We stayed in a hotel called the Nuremore (in Carrickmacross). Some of the lads were out and around and they met this lady from Tralee and she’d been up there 30 years and she was thrilled Kerry had come up. She was really looking forward to it.

“Later on when we were leaving the game closer to 1pm, she was outside the gate with her Kerry flag. That lady stands out in my mind, that she wanted this but you could equally say there are people who don’t want it.

How can I argue with that? My own sense is that people are looking forward to this.