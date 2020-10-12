Brian Hurley: ‘I was allergic training with Cork... I wanted to play in a county final’

Brian Hurley doesn’t sugarcoat his reaction to last Tuesday’s morning text message to attend Cork training. “It didn’t go down too well with me,” he admits.

“It was probably the first message I ever got from Cork management where I didn’t want to turn up. I’m not saying that in a bad way but my emotions had been so high with the club to get as far as the final.”

Some background explains his annoyance. On the previous Sunday night, Hurley and Castlehaven had defeated St Finbarr’s in a dramatic sudden death penalty shoot to book their place in the Cork SFC final against Nemo Rangers.

The following morning Croke Park announced that all club games were suspended with immediate effect. Hurley and others held out hope that the final (fixed for Sunday, October 11) would escape the ban — but that dream was extinguished with a recall to the county session.

He continued: “On Tuesday morning, it was given to me quite bluntly that there was no hope it would be played. We got a text message on the Cork WhatsApp that there would be training for us on Tuesday night and that was that. On Monday, I had been focusing on the final and telling the lads to keep their heads. I went to a recovery unit on Monday evening to try and get 100% for Sunday, and I was hoping that common sense would prevail just to finish games behind closed doors.”

Injuries have taught Hurley that things held dearly can be taken away in an instant. And as Castlehaven and Nemo players returned to training this past week, they would be more appreciative of how Covid-19 can disrupt plans.

“I think that goes for every county; you just have to be mindful of who you’re with or where you’re going. I was a small bit allergic going in there Tuesday night, to be honest with you, because I wanted to play in a county final. With the injuries I’ve had the last number of years, that was a goal I wanted to get to. But now my full focus is with Cork. On Tuesday, we did our bit and on Thursday the pace picked up significantly. Everybody needs to be cautious but it wasn’t odd or out of place. It shows the positivity in there.”

Hurley must wait to tend to unfinished business with Castlehaven. But before that Cork have their own mission to complete over back-to-back weekends by earning a point against Louth or Longford to return to Division 2 of the Allianz League.

After getting his club frustrations out of his system on Tuesday, Hurley has returned to his normal self in the two training sessions Cork have had since. “When you’re out of the bubble, you miss it a lot. You get such an itch for it. You realise it’s not worth it getting caught up about a big game but just going out and enjoying it.

“To be in a final with Castlehaven and on the cusp of promotion with Cork are things to be positive about. Then Kerry in the Páirc in less than a month… if you have said that to me a couple of years back, I would have taken your hand off.

“You can reflect a lot when you’re not with the Cork lads because you’re training on your own and doing your own thing. You appreciate it more.”

After all his hamstring woes, ensuring the 28-year-old is right to take the field is not a one-person job. “It’s 24-7 and not just on me but the medical team. Everybody pumps up their own but ours are incredible, like. Aidan Kelleher, Dr Con (Murphy), Colin Lane, Kevin Smith... everyone pulls around me. Cliona O’Riordan helps with physio too and they live and breath around me, I’m not being smart. If I have a bad night’s sleep, they would be talking to me about not training.

“The Doc, in fairness, slept on an armchair beside me over in London when I was getting my operation. He’s not just my doctor, he’s one of my best friends. My hardest challenge is knowing when I have done enough or when to stop. It’s not about making the Cork team, Cork panel or trying to be the best player for Castlehaven; my hardest challenge is knowing when I’ve done enough. I’m such a competitive person and when things aren’t going my way or the team’s way, I try and push and the more you push, the more you put yourself at risk with the injuries I’ve had.”

Hurley has no fears about Cork’s sharpness on their return to action. “I wouldn’t even question it. If you saw our training you’d see it, fellas taking each other’s heads off, fellas just in the door stepping up and that’s what it’s all about. Next Saturday, we’ll finish off the job please God with Louth in the Páirc and take off from where we left off. If people are questioning our edge for Kerry in the Páirc hopefully they’ll be tuning into the TV for it and see what we bring to it.”