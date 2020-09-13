Watch live: Blackrock play Douglas in mouth-watering southside derby

The second of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals gets underway this afternoon and it promises to be a cracker.

At 2pm, Blackrock and Douglas meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a mouth-watering southside derby, with a semi-final place against Na Piarsaigh or UCC up for grabs.

Ger Cunningham and Mark Landers join Colm O’Connor on commentary, with our coverage beginning from 1.40pm.

Here's our preview of the game:

Premier SHC quarter-final: Blackrock v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C McAllister), 2pm.

Blackrock were unlucky not to take the top seeding and the semi-final spot that went with it and instead they must negotiate the challenge of their city rivals, who will be buoyed after their win over Midleton.

Alan Connolly and Tadhg Deasy were in superb form for Blackrock during the group stage and though the latter missed the final match, against Bishopstown, they welcomed back Michael O’Halloran. Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, and Brian Turnbull share the scoring load for Douglas. Eoin Cadogan, Mark Harrington, and Stephen Moylan give presence and experience in the middle third.

Verdict: Blackrock.

The Rockies' manager Fergal Ryan spoke to Eoghan Cormican this week about their underage success and prospects for translating that to the senior grade.

Don't forget to return to the Irish Examiner GAA page at 7pm for the remaining quarter-final tie between Na Piarsaigh and UCC.

