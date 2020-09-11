Weekend GAA previews and predictions: Who will make the Cork hurling championship semi-finals?

FRIDAY

Cork PIHC relegation play-off: Blackrock v Valley Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Valley Rovers came very close to victory in two of their three group outings, their aggregate losing margin standing at three points. Valley Rovers were quarter-finalists last year and finalists back in 2015 so to then fall back to intermediate level would represent a sizable step backwards for hurling in Innishannon. Colm Butler and Chris O’Leary will lead their bid for survival. Blackrock’s second team endured a much more difficult group campaign - they were well beaten by Blarney and Castlelyons - and will be up against it to retain their premier intermediate status.

Verdict: Valley Rovers

SATURDAY

Cork Premier SHC.

Sarsfields v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Larkin), 7.30pm, (Irish Examiner livestream).

Erin’s Own did well to emerge from a group they wouldn’t have been fancied to come out of at the beginning of summer. Martin Bowen’s charges, however, are going to have to reach a level they failed to achieve during the group campaign if they’re to be in with any sort of a fighting chance. Erin’s Own cannot afford to hand Sars an early first-half lead like they did in their three outings. Experienced at the back and boasting a forward unit bursting with potential — namely Jack O’Connor, Liam Healy, Aaron Myers, and James Sweeney — it is difficult to foresee anything other than a Sars win.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Cork IAHC quarter-finals.

Sarsfields v Cloughduv, Ovens (T O’Donovan), 2pm.

Key Cloughduv player Eoghan Clifford is an injury concern after suffering a knock against Glen Rovers last time out.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Aghabullogue v Mayfield, Páirc Uí Rinn (P O’Driscoll), 4pm.

Unbeaten in their group, Aghabullogue weren’t far off securing direct passage to the semis. Matthew Bradley, Shane Tarrant, and talented footballer Dano Dineen will ask hard questions of the Mayfield rearguard. Shane O’Donovan, Kevin Punch, and David O’Neill are important cogs in the Mayfield wheel.

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Cork IAHC relegation round-robin.

Meelin v Glen Rovers, Glantane (D Kirwan), 4pm.

Verdict: Glen Rovers.

Cork PIHC quarter-finals.

Watergrasshill v Courcey Rovers, Ballyanley (C O’Regan), 4pm.

These teams had hugely contrasting group campaigns as Courcey Rovers scraped through despite losing their opening two games whereas Watergrasshill were the surprise packet in winning three from three. Daire O’Leary and the two Shane O’Regans will lead the latter’s charge for a semi-final berth.

Verdict: Watergrasshill.

Ballincollig v Blarney, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Murphy), 7.30pm.

A Mid Cork derby that shouldn’t disappoint. Ballincollig will be buoyed by their success in emerging from what was a tough group. They have seasoned performers in Liam Jennings, JP Murphy, and Dave Bowen, to name but a few. Blarney are a real emerging force, led by youngsters Shane Barrett, Padraig Power, and Cork senior Mark Coleman.

Verdict: Blarney.

Cork LIHC quarter-finals.

Russell Rovers v Milford, Fermoy (P Lyons), 5pm.

Verdict: Russell Rovers.

Tracton v Kilbrittain, Brinny (B Sweeney), 5pm.

Verdict: Tracton.

Cork LIHC relegation play-off Barryroe v Ballymartle, Bandon (C Egan), 5pm.

Verdict: Barryroe.

Kerry SFC semi-final.

Dr Crokes v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park (P Hayes), 7pm.

Tony Brosnan’s absence may not be felt here as much as it will be next time out, if, as expected, Crokes come through this test to book a fifth consecutive county final appearance. Kieran O’Leary, despite his impressive showings off the bench, has yet to earn a starting berth in the county championship and so would appear best placed to take Brosnan’s spot. Gavin White also returns to the starting fold after his half an hour against Templenoe last time out. There should also be a couple of changes to the Mid Kerry team given the impact they got from the bench in their narrow victory over Kenmare.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Cork Ladies SFC final.

Mourneabbey v West Cork, CIT (J Murphy), 5pm, (Irish Examiner livestream).

This is their eighth championship meeting since West Cork came into existence in 2016. Mourneabbey have three wins to West Cork’s two, with the remaining two fixtures ending in stalemate. One of those draws was their group stage encounter earlier this year which West Cork will have felt they should have won. Mourneabbey, who started that game without 2019 All-Ireland final match-winner Laura Fitzgerald and Cork senior Máire O’Callaghan, have kicked on since then, as evidenced by the 11-12 they put past Éire Óg in the semi-final. They get the nod to make it seven in row.

Verdict: Mourneabbey.

SUNDAY

Premier SHC quarter-finals.

Blackrock v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C McAllister), 2pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

Blackrock were unlucky not to take the top seeding and the semi-final spot that went with it and instead they must negotiate the challenge of their city rivals, who will be buoyed after their win over Midleton.

Alan Connolly and Tadhg Deasy were in superb form for Blackrock during the group stage and though the latter missed the final match, against Bishopstown, they welcomed back Michael O’Halloran. Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, and Brian Turnbull share the scoring load for Douglas. Eoin Cadogan, Mark Harrington, and Stephen Moylan give presence and experience in the middle third.

Verdict: Blackrock.

UCC v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Copps), 7pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

Despite defeat to their northside rivals in their last group game, Na Piarsaigh still advanced in second place. Evan Sheehan was in sparking form against the Glen but the Fair Hill side will need others to pick up the scoring burden. Shane Forde, Craig Hanifin, and Pádraig Guest can provide that assistance. UCC beat Duhallow before then ending champions Imokilly’s three-year reign. Shane Conway and Owen McCarthy have been to the fore in attack while Shane Barrett has also made his presence felt. Mark Coleman, James Keating, and Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin have brought their influence to bear around the middle eight.

Verdict: UCC.

Premier SHC relegation play-off.

Ballyhea v Bishopstown, Mallow (A O’Connor), 2pm.

Neither side picked up a point in the group stage but one will at least end the year on a positive note. Bishopstown threw away leads against Newtownshandrum and Erin’s Own, and they have experience in Pa Cronin, Thomas and Brian Murray, and Shane O’Neill, but Ballyhea’s Pa O’Callaghan is capable of prodigious personal scoring tallies. Maurice O’Sullivan, Eugene O’Leary, and Jamie Copps are others likely to be central if the North Cork side are to win.

Verdict: Bishopstown.

SAHC quarter-finals.

Newcestown v Bride Rovers, Blarney (M Maher), 2pm

Each finished second in their group, with two victories out of three respectively. Newcestown, also in the PSFC quarter-finals, have had Tadgh Twomey, Jack Meade, and Seán O’Donovan standing out for them but Bride will hope that their ability to focus on this game for the last fortnight will stand to them. Brian Murphy is still as strong as ever at full-back, with William Finnegan, Daniel Dooley, and Brian Roche all on song too.

Verdict: Bride Rovers.

Kanturk v Bandon, Coachford (N O’Neill), 4pm.

A pair of teams that have progressed to the knockout stages in both hurling and football, Bandon in the SAFC and Kanturk in premier intermediate. The Duhallow side topped their group. Lorcan McLoughlin, Lorcan O’Neill, and Ian Walsh all contributed on the scoreboard against Killeagh last time out while Anthony Nash made some key saves and Aidan Walsh bagged 1-1 despite still being short of full fitness. Bandon’s draw with Mallow was enough for them to advance and the Lilywhites aren’t short of attacking power, with Mike Cahalane, Mark Sugrue, Ronan Crowley, and Adam Murphy all capable of catching fire.

Verdict: Kanturk.

SAHC relegation play-off.

Kilworth v Killeagh, Ballynoe (C Lyons), 4pm.

Noel McNamara, Will Condon, and Eoin Carey are likely to provide a large percentage of the Kilworth scoring output, while Killeagh will look to the likes of Eoghan Keniry, Ryan McCarthy, and Gary Leahy.

Verdict: Kilworth.

Kerry SFC relegation play-off.

Kilcummin v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium (P O’Sullivan), 1.30pm.

Templenoe have definitely shown the better form in recent weeks, even if they managed only once to come out on the right side of a result — that their first-round championship win over Dingle. Killian Spillane has been in outstanding form and will really need to be tied down by the Kilcummin defence if the latter are to preserve their senior status.

Verdict: Templenoe.

Kerry SFC Club final: Kenmare v Austin Stacks, Fitzgerald

Stadium (E Walsh), 3.30pm.

Remains to be seen if Sean O’Shea will start for Kenmare. He was far from 100% in their county championship quarter-final defeat to Mid Kerry, a heavily strapped right leg lending itself to a clear reluctance to take aim at the target anytime he came onto possession. Expect young Sean Quilter to start for Stacks, he made such a profound difference when introduced during their extra-time defeat to Crokes in the county championship.

Verdict: Austin Stacks