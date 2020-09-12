Eoghan Murphy seals shock win for Erin's Own to knock out Sarsfields

Erin’s Own 0-16 Sarsfields 1-12

To say Erin’s Own are determined would be an understatement. They simply never give up.

We have seen it in the group stages, and again tonight in this Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The underdogs didn’t know how to lose. They took the game to the hot favourites, and while this derby game never really caught fire, it won’t matter in the slightest to Martin Bowen’s side.

There was very little to separate them throughout – tied nine times – but Eoghan Murphy’s tenth point in stoppage time put Erin’s Own through to a semi-final meeting with Glen Rovers.

Ferocious defending at the death also meant that Sarsfields couldn’t get an equalising or indeed winning score. Twice they bravely denied Sars – first Cormac Dooley and later James O’Flynn. In the middle of it all, we also saw another amazing hurley swap (similar to Cáit Devane) when O’Flynn was thrown a replacement hurley from the sideline.

Tied six times in the opening half, Erin’s Own were two points clear by half-time, 0-10 to 0-8. And deserving of the advantage having enjoyed a productive second quarter.

Within seconds of the start, Daniel Kearney had to go off momentarily as a blood sub. Meanwhile, Erin’s Own struck for the first two points from dead ball specialists Murphy and Robbie O’Flynn.

Sarsfields hit back through free-taker Liam Healy and Aaron Myers. This trend continued, Sarsfields edging to the front at the water break, 0-5 to 0-4 – courtesy of two stunning points from Jack O’Connor and Myers.

The sides were tied locked 0-7 apiece as Erin’s Own outscored Sarsfields on the run up to the break with three points from Murphy from frees. Also, they had a really good chance of a goal but Cian O’Callaghan was hauled down by Sarsfields goalkeeper Alan Kennedy, the resultant free converted by Murphy.

Liam Healy scored a late point after being set up by Daniel Hogan.

In the second half, Sarsfields were right back in contention when minor Hogan whipped the sliotar to the net in the 39th minute – prior to that they shot three wides, to put their noses in front, 1-10 to 0-12.

Erin’s Own never-say-die attitude saw them rally and lead by two. Sarsfields levelled through Cian Darcy and Paul Leopold. It made for a hectic finish but they held out in dramatic fashion with Murphy shooting the winner.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65s), R O’Flynn (0-3), C Lenihan, M O’Carroll, and R Twomey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: L Healy (0-6, 0-4 frees), D Hogan (1-0), A Myers and P Leopold (0-2 each), J O’Connor and C Darcy (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, S Murphy; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; C Coakley, R Twomey; K Murphy, M O’Carroll, R O’Flynn; E Murphy, S Guilfoyle, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: D Twomey for S Murphy (20 inj), A Bowen for R Twomey (41), S Kelly for C O’Callaghan (41), C Lenihan for S Guilfoyle (46), M Collins for M O’Carroll (62).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, C Leahy, C O’Sullivan; C Roche, D Kearney, E Murphy; D English, P Leopold; D Walsh, L Healy, A Myers; J Sweeney, J O’Connor, D Hogan.

Subs: G Gray for D Kearney (1-3 bs), B Graham for D Walsh (half-time), T Óg Murphy for D English (40), L Hackett for D Hogan (50), D Kenneally for C O’Sullivan (52-56 bs), C Darcy for J Sweeney (56).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).