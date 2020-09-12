Watch: James O'Flynn produces hurley swap to rival Cáit Devane in Erin's Own victory

O'Flynn's spectacular hook, hurley swap, and clearance proved the winning moment for Erin's Own
Watch: James O'Flynn produces hurley swap to rival Cáit Devane in Erin's Own victory

Erin's Own's James O'Flynn goes past Cillian Roche and Daniel English of Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 23:49 PM
Stephen Barry

In a week when the Cáit Devane hurley swap went viral, the Cork hurling championship has produced a tribute act.

In the final moments of injury time as Erin's Own clung on to their one-point lead over Sarsfields, James O'Flynn managed a game-saving hook on Liam Healy, breaking his hurley in the process.

Just before receiving a return handpass, O'Flynn drops the broken stick and is thrown a replacement. When he misses the first one, the quick-thinking maor camán fires in a second hurley.

O'Flynn's spectacular hook, hurley swap, and clearance proved the winning moment for Erin's Own after Eoghan Murphy's lead point, and received high praise from the Irish Examiner commentary team. As did the inventor of the skill...

"Cáit Devane, you have reinvented the game! The hurley pass, it's a new skill. Hurley carriers have never been more important," said Oisin Langan. 

“It’s fantastic, I find it funny because it was just an instinctive thing on my part,” Devane told the Examiner this week.

“When I broke the hurley I had, I saw him and beckoned him on. Then I went into the ruck and got the ball.

“I turned out, away from the ruck, and he said, ‘I have it, but I don’t know what to do with it’, and I said, ‘throw it’.

“We had a conversation out there. A very quick conversation.”

Read More

Eoghan Murphy seals shock win for Erin's Own to knock out Sarsfields

More in this section

Darren O'Reilly and Kevin McManamon 12/9/2020 Ballyboden heap more semi-final misery on St Jude’s
1676270_1676270 Mid Kerry shock Dr Crokes in epic Kerry SFC semi-final
EOHErins03 Eoghan Murphy seals shock win for Erin's Own to knock out Sarsfields

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices