Watch: James O'Flynn produces hurley swap to rival Cáit Devane in Erin's Own victory

In a week when the Cáit Devane hurley swap went viral, the Cork hurling championship has produced a tribute act.

In the final moments of injury time as Erin's Own clung on to their one-point lead over Sarsfields, James O'Flynn managed a game-saving hook on Liam Healy, breaking his hurley in the process.

Just before receiving a return handpass, O'Flynn drops the broken stick and is thrown a replacement. When he misses the first one, the quick-thinking maor camán fires in a second hurley.

O'Flynn's spectacular hook, hurley swap, and clearance proved the winning moment for Erin's Own after Eoghan Murphy's lead point, and received high praise from the Irish Examiner commentary team. As did the inventor of the skill...

"Cáit Devane, you have reinvented the game! The hurley pass, it's a new skill. Hurley carriers have never been more important," said Oisin Langan.

I’ve been recording games for my club for 8 years & I’ve captured many extraordinary moments but my capturing Cáit Devane collecting a fresh hurley in full flight today will be hard to top. Best of luck to @ClonRossCamogie in the final and commiserations to my own @DuharraCamogie pic.twitter.com/KtY70uzdls — Sports Focus Photography (@SportsFocusIe) September 6, 2020

“It’s fantastic, I find it funny because it was just an instinctive thing on my part,” Devane told the Examiner this week.

“When I broke the hurley I had, I saw him and beckoned him on. Then I went into the ruck and got the ball.

“I turned out, away from the ruck, and he said, ‘I have it, but I don’t know what to do with it’, and I said, ‘throw it’.

“We had a conversation out there. A very quick conversation.”

“Doing a @caitdevane” - a trend has been started. Some match-winning hook too pic.twitter.com/YDk6XRTU6A — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) September 12, 2020