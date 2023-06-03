Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Jack O’Connor needs his team digging deep and working in spades to increase intensity

POST-MATCH in Killarney a fortnight ago, depending on who you spoke to, listened to or read, Kerry were flat, off it, leggy, tired, muscle bound, unprepared, or underestimated the Mayo challenge.

These handy bars and instant analysis are all well and good for us outside the circle, but for Jack O’Connor, his management team and the players, real issues have to be identified — and fixed.

There is no shortage of these and they will have adopted a step-by-step approach, starting with getting the fundamentals right again. So far this season, Kerry have played in fits and starts. There have been reasonable explanations or excuses, depending on your perspective: A team holiday, albeit before Christmas, a later return to training, injuries, extended club campaigns, timing their run for the All-Ireland series and so on.

Within the group, there was some hard and straight talking done after the Mayo defeat and one thing that is bound to have been highlighted, more than once, in an open forum is the time for excuses has come and gone and that they are in survival mode now. They will feel the need to react. Their season depends on it. And deep down, they will be conscious of not taking some of the gloss off last year’s achievements, a la Tyrone 2022.

In the past when Jack has won All-Irelands, having lost a game earlier in the championship, in 2006 and 2009, he changed things up. In 2006, the relocation of Kieran Donaghy to full forward transformed the team, the season, and Gaelic football. Equally as important, and much less heralded, was the selection of Seán O’Sullivan at wing forward and Tommy Griffin at midfield. Both are excellent kickers and added to the likes of Paul Galvin, the Ó Sés, and Séamus Moynihan in terms of delivering the type of ball Donaghy thrived off.

The crucial alterations in 2009 were the return of Mike McCarthy, the eventual impact of Tadhg Kenneally and Tommy Walsh’s excellence in the inside line with Donaghy injured that summer. The personnel changes were the key factor, with the systematic alterations, while helping, less so. Basically, we were more direct in 2006 and more measured in 2009. What Jack has up his sleeve this time round should be interesting. Critically, in those All-Ireland winning years, every individual in the squad upped the ante. That takes energy and appetite. We will have more of an idea later if the current group can summon these vital ingredients.

The All-Ireland champions are routinely the most studied team in the offseason, with their opponents looking for ideas and more importantly for shortcomings. When teams studied Kerry after last year their top priorities in planning would be to account for David Clifford and disrupt Tadhg Morley. These players and their roles were critical in that success. Additionally they were intrinsically linked, with the bias of teams towards defending David Clifford helping to free up Morley.

All teams bar Dublin in the second half of the semi-final, went with the conservative approach, by dropping at least one extra body in front of him. This suited Kerry perfectly. The result was a sea change from the previous season. Not rocket science, but season-defining nonetheless. Tadhg’s role and performances made them impenetrable at the back. I wrote a few times last year that I was surprised that teams didn’t take on Kerry with an orthodox setup to force him to mark someone. Particularly as the championship went on and teams had plenty of material to analyse.

The fear around David Clifford was real. It still is. However, teams are beginning to realise that David will always contribute, even when double-marked. Last day out, Mayo left David McBrien at him and supported him with extra bodies when they could. There were plenty of occasions when he was one-on-one though and David still had a huge game scoring 0-8, and on another day would have had a goal or two. Teams are beginning to accept this and are focusing on trying to keep the rest of the forwards quiet, the old approach when dealing with Michael Jordan. Interestingly, Cork have a good recent record of dealing with him, but minus Seán Meehan and knowing David as I do, that spells serious danger for them today.

The most important point in all of this is that Mayo didn’t compromise their setup to deal with David. Jack Carney playing as a deep centre forward, and Tadhg’s direct opponent, had a massive influence on proceedings and forced Tadhg into a ‘Do I stay or do I go?’ scenario. They also had strong runners coming through the middle of the ‘D’ to occupy Tadhg. All of this made life a lot less comfortable for him than it was last year. The knock-on effect was this freed up space for Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, and James Carr in one-on-one situations. They plundered 11 points between them.

Not all teams have the quality or athleticism of the League champions but they have provided a template for teams to go at Kerry. Jack’s reaction and whether or not Cork will have the cojones to adopt this approach will interest me. As John F Kennedy once said “Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.”

DANCE PARTNERS: Brian Hurley is likely to be reacquainted with Kerry full-back Jason Foley on Saturday. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork are rarely short when it comes to daring. From the Kerry perspective, Jack will appreciate that Brian Hurley and Chris Óg Jones will need serious minding and may elect to rotate his sweeper to make it less predictable and less dependent on just one player.

John Cleary and Kevin Walsh were in Killarney studying form a fortnight ago and the other thing that they certainly noted and circled in red is how Kerry struggled with runners. Mayo ran from everywhere. They weren’t tracked and overlaps resulted. This is Cork’s natural game and I expect to see plenty of hard running, early on in particular. Whether or not they can keep going for 80 minutes is another thing, especially considering the weather conditions. Jack will feel that this will give his charges targets to tackle and chase and their approach here will tell much of where exactly Kerry are.

Last year in the game in Pairc Uí Rinn, Cork frustrated Kerry for 50 minutes, with Seán Powter shining in a sweeper role out of possession and as a strike runner when counter-attacking. Jack had the luxury of being able to introduce David Moran, Paul Geaney, and Paul Murphy from the bench to go for it from 50 minutes on. The critical feature of that period was Kerry got their press in place and David Moran feasted on Dylan Foley’s restarts. Kerry won that final quarter 0-12 points to 0-1. Moran has since retired and Micheál Aodh Martin is back in goals. The previous year in Killarney, Kerry also destroyed Cork on their own long kickout, so I am sure this is something the home team will have worked hard on for this weekend.

Whatever changes Jack will have made in a fortnight, he will be looking for a sea change in attitude. Against Mayo, too many players lacked intensity. They weren’t sprinting to tackles and making contact, they left runners breeze past them and they were looser than loose at the back. Tighten up on these areas alone, none of which require any talent, and they will be a completely different proposition.

Tidy up their skills and have them as sharp as they were in Limerick for the Munster final and suddenly they will be much more like themselves. Jack will be hoping that his players aren’t sated for this season, because some of them looked like that the last day. I’m pretty sure there will have been a name-and-shame video session and those drop in standards will have been called out. Something like that can — and should — really spark a reaction. But Cork are coming with confidence, will be dangerous and would love nothing more than to stick another spoke in the Kerry wheel.

While I expect Kerry to win, amazingly should they get turned over they will still be in the championship. They will appreciate though, that while winning is a habit, so too is losing, and it is the former rather than the latter that they need to be redeveloping.