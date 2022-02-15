With the lessons learned from managing businesses through two years of a pandemic, companies are seriously reconsidering the amount of capital that is being put into rent on an annual basis for larger properties with their brand name on the front door.

Remote can work, but companies also need to be able to create a culture for employees to buy into — and the importance of the office environment cannot be overlooked…

So how do they do that without eating into their profits due to high rents?

Go serviced!

Family values

Founded by the Kelly family in 2001, Glandore is an Irish, family-owned and managed company run by Michael Kelly and his three daughters Fiona, Clare and Rebecca, offering high-end, design-led serviced offices, flexible workspace, coworking space and virtual offices. Sharing the values that have been instilled by the Kelly family throughout the years.

Glandore founder Michael Kelly with his daughters Fiona, Clare and Rebecca, who have all joined the thriving family business.

Glandore treats the companies and individuals that it houses as their own. Glandore’s mission is to create a dynamic, supportive and friendly community in which every individual and company can grow.

The everyday goal is simple, offer world-class support and show that they genuinely care every day! The Kelly family bring more than 30 years of work experience with them, the Kelly sisters have helped their father to streamline Glandore’s continued growth and expansion.

Since 2001, the Kelly family has seen the operation grow from one employee to nearly 80 employees, and from offering 75 desks to now offering over 3,500 desks in nine buildings across Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

Over the past number of years, Glandore has built a fantastic team of industry experts renowned for their professionalism, service and flexible can-do attitude.

As a family business, Glandore cares deeply about building long-term connections and relationships with its staff, members and partners.

To encourage and facilitate connections and networking between its members, Glandore host a range of exclusive member events on a monthly basis.

From educational seminars and workshops to social gatherings, business briefings, networking events, seasonal events and a complimentary wellness programme, there are always plenty of events and initiatives that Glandore’s member businesses and employees can choose from and get involved in.

Options for employers

Giving employees options is key, having enough space that those that want a desk in an office can have it, but for those that do not need it, the company does not have to spend the money on it, instead, go flexible, work with Glandore to make sure you get the optimal office space for your business.

The future of work is flexible, companies will have to accommodate for bespoke needs of employees that have arisen throughout the pandemic.

The safety of serviced offices is that companies can sign up for six months, 12 months, 18 months or more and at the end of said terms they can extend, renegotiate, scale up or scale down based on the needs of their business and the ever-changing economic landscape, it is the best way for a business to land and expand in Ireland.

