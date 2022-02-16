Sisk operates across all main sectors in Ireland, the UK and Europe as an Irish family-owned business and employs over 1,900 people.

We have a number of key projects throughout Europe for major pharmaceutical, retail and technology clients — including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and Denmark.

Founded in Co Cork in 1859, John Sisk & Son is a fifth-generation family business and has a history spanning three centuries.

Our family business has stayed true to John Sisk’s vision of providing exceptionally high levels of construction expertise and customer service by employing, training and motivating capable staff.

Regenerating our regions

Sisk is active across all regions in Ireland on a range of projects such as the high-profile Bonham Quay development in Galway. In Limerick, demolition and enabling works programme at the Opera site continues apace on the city’s biggest ever commercial property development resumed following delays due to COVID restrictions. The Sisk team is working closely with the Limerick Twenty Thirty team and project managers Cogent Associates. The six-year project is not alone the biggest of its kind undertaken in Limerick, but the largest commercial property programme outside of Dublin. The construction programme will see up to 500 people employed at peak output on the site.

Life science specialists

Recognising the need to retain specialist skills in this area, Sisk have dedicated teams who work in the Life Sciences sector.

Together, they bring their experience of projects in Pharmachem, Biotechnology, Gene Therapy, Medical Devices, R&D, QC Laboratories and Associated Facilities to each new brief we receive. Our teams have the specialist skills in abundance to take a Life Science project from concept to final handover commissioning and qualification/validation. We also provide facility management services.

Sisk has proudly delivered many of the pioneering and cutting-edge Life Science facilities across Ireland, many of whom are part of significant US FDI investment programmes. We have delivered projects for most of the mainstream research organisations in the sector and longstanding relationships have matured based on a culture of first-class safety, quality and delivery performance. We operate all our projects with industry leading digital applications and are flexible across all the main industry systems and our 4D integration links to our Lean Construction, planning and risk-management modelling.

People, planet and performance — delivering sustainably

Sustainability at Sisk brings together: Society — our people, Environment —our planet and Economy — our performance. Our ambition is to lead the industry with the sustainable management of our operations throughout their entire life cycle, whilst upholding our core values of Care, Integrity and Excellence that delivers for our people and our planet.

In November 2021, Sisk in partnership with Green Restoration Ireland (GRI) and a local farmer has begun the rewetting of 50 acres of bog at Lackaduff, Co. Mayo.

Ireland is home to 50% of the last remaining raised bogs in Western Europe.

As a direct consequence of this bog rewetting project, 36,000 tonnes of carbon will be permanently locked into the Lackaduff bog and 20-30 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be avoided annually. A team of Sisk volunteers donned wellies and successfully began the process of re-blocking the drains and bringing life back to the bog.

Keeping Ireland moving

Sisk was awarded the contract for the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme in October 2020. The project includes changes to the N8, the N25 and the N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle while also making provision for pedestrian and cyclist facilities.

The first new flyover on the massive Dunkettle has recently opened with a major traffic switch-over operation. The opening of the structure, known as ST08, on the northern side of the Jack Lynch tunnel, marked a major milestone in the huge engineering project to create a largely free flow traffic arrangement through one of the country’s busiest interchanges, at the junction of the M8 and N25, the Jack Lynch tunnel, and the N40 Southern Ring Road.

Spaces for people to grow

Interiors by Sisk is the new fit-out division of John Sisk & Son and creates spaces for people, utilising technology, innovative solutions, sustainability best practices, and our extensive expertise to ensure we always deliver beyond expectations. We are dynamic and innovative in everything we do, working closely with you to reflect your brand identity in your workspace. We utilise a holistic approach, balancing the relationship between design and function. Our values are reflected in every aspect of our business, and we meticulously tailor our services to create turnkey solutions that allow our clients to realise their vision. As an experienced fit-out contractor, we craft offices that uniquely work for you and your team.

For further information please visit www.johnsiskandson.com