Ireland's unique business relationship with the USA has been consistently beneficial for both parties in terms of innovation, global growth and job creation.
While the US is a significantly stronger global economy than Ireland, the companies featured in this special report show how this relationship has very much become a two-way street, with stories of companies expanding and investing on both sides of the Atlantic.
To produce this 64-page special report, the Irish Examiner partnered with the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, along with significant input from IDA Ireland, for whom the US-Irish relationship is the strongest contributor to its annual job creation figures.