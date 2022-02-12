Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, on the unique Cork harbour economy

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council

Just as a rising tide lifts all ships, Cork harbour serves as an economic and cultural powerhouse for the south of Ireland. It is one of our country’s greatest assets.

Its strategic value has transformed and evolved with the nation throughout its 1,400 years of history. It connects Ireland with the world through trade routes that span the globe. World leaders in pharma, biopharma, chemical manufacturing and other global industries have tapped into the strong skilled workforce, idyllic location and the welcoming community. From a fortified military harbour to a welcoming centre of research, tourism and commerce, Cork harbour’s success is Ireland’s success.

The Cork harbour economy is a microcosm of all of Cork, both city and county, together with the wider region. Is a driver for the entire Cork region, having evolved and adapted alongside its local community. It connects Ireland to global trade routes, and in turn invites world leaders in industry to connect to an idyllic location, an educated and motivated workforce and a community rich in culture and heritage. Social, environmental and cultural factors in the region are the foundation of a unique economic ecosystem which has seen the Cork harbour region consistently enjoy a GDP per capita consistently above the state average, thanks to private and public sector collaboration

With a current GDP output of €4.5bn, the Cork harbour economy has the potential to reach a GDP of €12bn by 2040. As chief executive of Cork County Council, I readily recognise the strength of largescale commerce across Cork. But it is important to note that collaborative delivery models which focus on Cork’s growth ambition must reflect the wider urban and rural fabric of Cork.

While GDP is, and always will be a factor in growth, this does not in any way diminish our focus on wider societal gains, such as health, wellbeing, placemaking, sustainability , etc. all of which must prosper to the same extent and be part of maintaining the equilibrium between all competing forces, from a rising tide lifts all ships approach.

The thriving harbour economy is also a distinct spatial entity, consisting of a population of 72,000 living in the five county metropolitan towns surrounding the harbour waters — Cobh, Carrigaline, Passage West, Midleton and Carrigtwohill. Employment within these harbour towns is further complemented by the strategic harbour employment locations of Little Island, Ringaskiddy and Whitegate. The success of the harbour area as a place to live and work is reflected in the harbour population growing at double the national rate over the past 30 years. This growth has been sustained by targeted public and private investment into infrastructure, housing and employment.

Project Ireland 2040 outlines how Cork county could grow its population to 436,488, with growth targets providing for an additional 63,000 jobs. According to the 2016 census, there are 93,451 jobs in Cork county, of which 29,171 are based in the harbour area. Critically, 67% of this harbour area population are under 45, while over 300,000 persons live within a 45 minute journey time of the harbour.

Cork County Council is currently progressing the delivery of an extensive active travel network which will see the transformation of the transport landscape throughout the harbour area. Extending from Midleton to the city along the eastern metropolitan corridor and from the city boundary to Crosshaven along the southern corridor, this infrastructure will link the metropolitan towns with the strategic employment centres by sustainable travel modes.

The result will be an exemplar for sustainable travel, providing a coherent sustainable travel network serving and driving commerce across Cork harbour. The active travel network interfacing with the public transport system will provide high quality connectivity between residential settlements, employment centres, recreational amenities and Cork city. Thus, for the first time, a door-to-door high quality, integrated, reliable and sustainable alternative to the private car will be available.

The Cork harbour economy is a unique spatial, community and economic entity in its own right. It warrants elevation in all of our minds as a national asset, deserving of unique and special focus. The core of our ambition for the Cork harbour economy is that it becomes a global leader in climate change action and sustainability, one which allows industry, commerce, transport, people, communities, heritage, environment to continue to develop in a compatible manner but all focused on our climate change ambitions to 2050.

