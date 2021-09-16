Whether you are a first-time buyer, trading up, or considering how to make the most out of the space you have, you are bound to have a lot of questions about your next move. Irish Examiner Property & Home LIVE brings together experts from across the Munster property sector to answer those questions.

Taking place on Thursday, September 30 at 6.30 pm on irishexaminer.com, this virtual event will outline the options for first-time buyers, people who are trading up, and those who are considering extending or reworking the space they have.

Buying a home

Tommy Barker, Irish Examiner Property Editor, will talk to Catherine McAuliffe, Director & Head of Residential, Savills Cork and AIB Mortgage Advisor from Cork city, Gearoid O’Shea about the options open to first-time buyers across Munster at this time and discuss whether now is the right time for them to enter the market.

Extending

Many homeowners are now debating whether they should trade up or extend their homes to cater to growing families or changing work arrangements. Alan Healy, Munster Business Hub, Irish Examiner will get advice from experts Ann O’ Mahony, Director, Residential, Sherry FitzGerald and Kieran McCarthy, Director KMC Homes & presenter of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes. Is now a good time to trade up? Do rising building costs hinder people from extending or is it a better option for those who want to stay in their current neighbourhoods?

Upgrading

With more and more homeowners looking at a more sustainable way of living, Alan will also talk to Tom Halpin, Head of Communications, SEAI, about the grants available to people who want to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

And finally, Eve Kelliher, Interiors Editor, Irish Examiner, will sit down with Jen Sheahan, Winner of RTÉ’s Home of the year and Carol O'Callaghan from the Irish Examiner to discuss how to transform your interiors, looking at current trends and making the most of out or your existing spaces.

Attending the event

