Join the Irish Examiner at our Property & Home LIVE event

Join us on Thursday, September 30 at 6:30pm
Join the Irish Examiner at our Property & Home LIVE event

Irish Examiner Property and Home Live

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 17:00

Whether you are a first-time buyer, trading-up or considering how to make the most out of the space you have, you are bound to have a lot of questions about your next move.

Irish Examiner Property & Home LIVE brings together experts from across the property sector to answer those questions.

Hear from leading estate agents on options for first-time buyers and our resident building expert on the merits of a new build or home renovation.

The SEAI will outline the incentives available to improve the sustainability of your home, while our partners AIB offer advice on securing finance for your dream home.

Plus insights from this year’s winner of RTÉ’s Home of the Year, Jen Sheahan on how to make the most of your interiors, particularly small spaces.

More in this section

Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day   Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day  
A Cobh home that housed artists and sculptors was rebuilt as a tribute to a grandmother A Cobh home that housed artists and sculptors was rebuilt as a tribute to a grandmother
Forget your granny flat, Sally McKenna's mum knew what she wanted Forget your granny flat, Sally McKenna's mum knew what she wanted
property
Join the Irish Examiner at our Property & Home LIVE event

€4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices