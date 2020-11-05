Staying connected with loved ones has never been more important, says the owner of one of Ireland's leading service providers to elderly people living in their own homes.

"We are a home care business, which essentially means we place people," explains Tim Healy, owner and managing director of Home Instead Senior Care in Kerry and West Cork.

Anyone runing a business serving remote rural locations will know the importance of dependable communications. That is very true of a mobile business delivering services to clients in their own homes.

In a business where trust and high standards are essential elements of success, Tim has turned to Vodafone whenever his business needed future proofing.

"Communications are a constant feature of what we do," says Tim Healy, Home Instead, Kerry and West Cork at Vodafone, Killarney. Photos: Don MacMonagle

"Communications are a constant feature of what we do, and are absolutely critical to enable us do what is necessary for our clients. Our Vodafone mobiles are ringing throughout the day, literally every minute, due to the constant interchange between our staff and our clients," he adds.

Operating a very active supervision with 200 staff across the towns and villages of Kerry and West Cork, every day brings constant schedule changes, unexpected personal issues, occasional illness and domestic incidents - all of which rely on the dependability of Vodafone’s Mobile and Broadband Network.

"Of course, Covid-19 meant we had to rely even more on mobile communication due to lockdown restrictions, social distancing and government directives."

Connectivity is crucial in rural locations

With many clients living in remote and rural areas of both Kerry and West Cork, the need for a proven and reliable network was magnified even further over recent months.

"We have dealt with Vodafone for years now and would have over 35 mobile phones plus their business broadband service throughout the operation.”

Looking after Home Instead Senior Care clients in Kerry and across West Cork towns such as Bantry, Clonakilty and Skibbereen requires a trustworthy network and top class service.

Tim Healy, Home Instead, Kerry and West Cork, with Carolanne Kissane, Vodafone Business In Retail advisor, Killarney, Co Kerry.

“A very big part of why I stay with Vodafone is that I know the staff, and have the comfort of knowing that when there's a problem that needs immediate attention it will be dealt with,” said Tim Healy.

“I do not want to ring up some call centre and find myself talking to someone who has no idea where Ardfert or Coomakista is. I am a great supporter of local business, and can say that when I walk into Vodafone with a problem, they never leave me hanging - which is so important. In my business, top class communications are an absolute essential."

vodafone.ie/business

Hail, rain or snow, care for elderly is top priority

Over a challenging year to date, where Covid-19 forced businesses of all kinds to readjust their offering to survive, Tim Healy is particularly focused on the coming winter months, and providing the best possible cover for his elderly clients.

"If you go back to the winters of 2009 and 2010 when we were literally snowed under for weeks on end, the most important tool in your bag was the mobile phone,” said Tim.

Tim Healy, Home Instead, Kerry and West Cork with Jessica O'Connor and Carolanne Kissane from Vodafone, Killarney.

“Even when snow prevented us physically getting to the client, we could talk to them, reassure them and at least promise them that we would eventually get to them. With the possible prospect of rolling lockdowns over the coming months, the ability to communicate with carers, clients and family members will be critical - and I am confident from experience that Vodafone can deliver on that promise."

'Future proofing' businesses for tough times

When a potential customer contacts their local Vodafone store, the service attitude is always 'How can we help?'

Delivered in full compliance with all Covid safety guidelines, the high quality of service is a constant across all forms of customer service.

Carolanne Kissane, Vodafone Business In Retail advisor, has witnessed the changed business landscape over the past six months.

Carolanne said: "Businesses had to react quickly and set themselves up remotely, which is where our mobile and broadband coverage came into its own."

For businesses like Home Instead Senior Care, the transition needed to be seamless and reliable.

Carolanne Kissane, Vodafone, Killarney.

"Tim Healy has been a Vodafone client for a number of years now, and has continued to expand in Kerry and Cork on a regular basis. When the lockdown happened, having the reliability of our coverage and the accessibility of retail business advisors gave him the peace of mind that was so necessary during that uncertain time."

Vodafone Business In Retail advisors listen to customers’ needs and provide local advice for all their business telecommunications needs.

Dedicated to delivering an excellent experience to all Vodafone clients, advisors take ownership of customers issues or needs to ensure that all aspects are resolved and seen through to completion. With the Covid-19 crisis one of the biggest business disrupters of modern times, businesses displaying 'future ready' characteristics are more confident they will continue to succeed.

"Vodafone are always looking at new initiatives to help businesses, and especially helping them operate remotely. Offering businesses value-added services such as walk out working installation guarantee and 4G back-up for our broadband service, free virtual office number on our business unlimited plans and our business loyalty programmes will help them future proof their operations going forward."

Connectivity key to business success

Are you involved in a small business in the Munster region? Whether it’s Gigabit Broadband or tailored mobile plans, Vodafone Business has the communications technology solutions to help get your business ready for the future. Visit vodafone.ie/business

Based in Cork or Kerry? Visit kerryphonecentres.ie to find your local Vodafone contact.