Up to March of this year, Rosemary O'Connor was a busy therapist contracted to a number of Killarney hotels for wellbeing and massage treatments in their beauty rooms.

Then came the Covid-19 lockdown, and hundreds of scheduled appointments all cancelled within a few days, forcing this resourceful Kerry woman to radically re-adapt her business model.

Focusing on her skincare line, Killarney Organic, which she had started to develop the previous year, Rosemary immersed herself in the unfamiliar worlds of social media and online trading.

Rosemary O'Connor has successfully rebuilt her wellbeing and massage therapy business after the initial shock of the Covid-19 lockdown back in March. Her business is now better placed to deal with current and future Covid-related restrictions.

"Every bit of my initial online research was achieved through excellent Vodafone Broadband connectivity, and our subsequent success came from the move to digital and using social media platforms to promote the Killarney Organic product line."

Initially leaning toward an affordable organic line intended for American and foreign tourists, the products proved an unexpectedly big hit with locals in Killarney.

“I am still amazed at how well the products are being received by local people - something that is very much down to great help from my friend Amanda Leahy, and particularly Vodafone advisor Jessica O'Connor at the Kerry Phone Centres."

Killarney Organic products are chemical-free and environmentally friendly, using a range of skin-loving plant oils, butters and waxes bursting with vitamins, mineral and antioxidants.

Rosemary O'Connor, with some of her Killarney Organic skincare range, pictured with Jessica O'Connor in the Vodafone outlet in Killarney.

Rosemary still gasps at the reaction to her first online promotion for a line of pamper boxes and de-stress packages: "Within 48 hours we got over 7000 'likes' for just one competition. The reaction was so big I actually thought my phone was broken," she recalls.

"While I did find the whole idea of social media and online trading very daunting at first, they are actually the crutch that have given my business the incredible boost I never dreamed we could have."

Rather than watch her business forced into a commercial limbo during Covid-19, Rosemary was instead using Vodafone's connectivity to enable online orders, offer advice on skincare and delivering products to her customers.

Hotels have been so impressed with the quality of the organic skincare line they are now incorporating it into their room packages, offering a Killarney Organic pamper box to guests as an extra benefit when booking.

"Starting a new business can be very challenging, and it is so important to know that Vodafone business advisors like Jessica are there to help me every step of the way. I feel so privileged to have had such a tremendous business experience in this dreadful year for so many people, and I am so grateful to Jessica and Vodafone for that."

Carolanne Kissane and Jessica O'Connor outside Vodafone, Killarney, key partners in helping Rosemary O'Connor and other business owners boost their growth.

Helping clients thrive in a changed marketplace

Vodafone franchise partner Jessica O'Connor was always on hand to assist Killarney Organics on those early steps to commercial success. From the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vodafone has successfully ensured Munster businesses have stayed connected with their clients, both online and via mobile.

Jessica says the Vodafone outlets in Munster will continue to help local businesses negotiate the latest pandemic-related restrictions with confidence. Jessica says Rosemary O'Connor's massage therapy business is a model for how companies can stay connected with their clients, while conforming to all Covid guidelines.

"Rosemary used the Vodafone Mobile Broadband service as a key element of getting her business off the ground. When she was faced with a complete fall off of her business after all the hotels closed back in March, and we were there to help her make the transition to online trading and marketing on social media," Jessica recalled.

In her role as a Vodafone business in retail advisor, Jessica assesses what package best suits the individual client. This quality relationship with clients remains consistent, whether delivered via mobile, online chat or during non-lockdown periods when 'normal' in-store business is an option.

“We immediately do a bill analysis and what they are paying to their current provider and what services the client already has, and how we can better facilitate their particular needs from the range of Vodafone products available.”

As part of Vodafone's plans, clients can also avail of a Virtual Landline number - where calls to a landline will divert to their mobile.

“Having a landline can be important to certain clients - auctioneers, for instance, who want calls to their office line directly routed to them.”

In the case of Killarney Organics, speed of execution has been central to the company’s success, and getting the product direct to the client: "Everything is instant with Vodafone technology, Rosemary can design a new product, upload the photographs and get it in front of a potential client immediately - there is no wasted time in the process."

With many customers spread across Munster, Jessica has witnessed how Vodafone communications technology is enabling many businesses avail of new opportunities.

"The Covid-19 lockdowns hit so many businesses literally overnight, and they needed to react quickly to a new reality," said Jessica. "Vodafone's mobile and broadband coverage has been an essential part of the success of these businesses as they adjust and thrive in this changed marketplace.”

Today, Rosemary has her Killarney Organics range of products up and running online. That will be invaluable to her business as the 'new normal' continues to evolve.

“In fact, the hotels are now using her products as an incentive to sell their room packages, which is a tremendous turnaround to her business.”

Connectivity key to business success

