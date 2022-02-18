'Driftwood' from the 1930s turned family home in Fountainstown selling for €625k

|
Coast Road, Fountainstown
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
197 sq m (1,150 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 (plus loft)
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
You don’t just get the sight of the sea, and the wheeling of the sun from morning to night, at Driftwood — you also get the sound of the sea in waves, from dawn to dusk: overnight, too.
Out in the middle of the Coast Road, between here and Myrtleville, a just-built contemporary house called Med Jez has sold (via Savills) for just under its seemingly ambitious €1.8m AMV after almost a year on the market. An A1 BER-rated 2,900 sq ft house with unobstructed views, it replaced an earlier home of the same name sold for €550,000 in 2016.
The €1m barrier was also exceeded in the case of another knock and rebuild- home high above Myrtleville called Nirvana: that’s understood to be at an advanced sale stage at c €1.3m, but neither of these strong results have yet made it to the Price Register.
One, the immaculate timber-framed Atlantic House by Poulgorm, which had been part of the 1902/1903 Great Exhibition in Cork City, has sold three times of late; most recently, it fetched €925,000, and was bought back by a previous owner who’d sold it in 2018 for €750,000. Its interim owner had invested in the unique property’s best assets… well, assets second only to its vista.
Location wise, Driftwood is a two-minute walk to the beachand 30 minutes (or less on aquiet traffic day) by car fromCork City.
: There’s going to be serious, moneyed interest in this charming one-off, including most likely those who’ll turn their backs to the house as it stands and look to the future. What, if anything, will remain of Driftwood? Is its name ominous?