JFK did a drive-by at  this Victorian-era Cork home now  on sale for €300K

St Luke’s Cork
€300,000
Size
75 sq m (807 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
D2
An old Victorian house like 1 Pinafore Villas in St Luke’s has the capacity to throw up the kind of surprises that modern properties simply can’t match.
The couple who bought and renovated it in 2017 were pleased as punch to come across a photo from 1963 showing the occupants of their end of terrace home cheering from a first-floor window while President John F Kennedy’s and his entourage passed by.