Starter Homes: Douglas apartment is a real gem

Viewing had hardly started at this three-bed apartment at 16 Templegrove, Castletreasure, Douglas, when bidding went above the €295,000 guide.

“In less than a week, it’s gone up to €325,000,’’ says Garry O’Driscoll of ERA Downey McCarthy, who has been kept busy showing the modern second-floor property to first time buyers, young couples who want to move to Douglas, and investors.

He attributes the high level of demand to the location (within walking distance of Douglas village), but says its size and condition are also strong selling points.

“It’s larger than the average apartment with 1,100 sq ft of living space, and is in excellent condition,” he says. “Although it was built in 2008, it wasn’t occupied until 2018.” Close to half the living space in the apartment is given over to a huge tiled kitchen/dining/lounge area with high gloss kitchen units and three large windows — two in the living area and one in the kitchen.

The property also has a small utility room, a bathroom, and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

Providing two designated parking spaces in the complex, the apartment has a B2 BER rating.

Situated close to Ballybrack Woods, an area known locally as the Mangala, it’s around 1.5 km from Douglas village.

Mr O’Driscoll believes the location makes it attractive to investors and says it could earn rent of €2,000 a month.

VERDICT: Three-bed apartments like this are quite rare to the market in the city.

Douglas Road, Cork City €285,000 Size 120 sq m (1,292 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 2 BER Pending

A SPACIOUS Victorian end-of-terrace property on the Douglas Road with a vaguely Italian sounding name, Emilino is new to the market with a guide of €285,000.

Brendan Bowe of Bowe Auctioneers says the location, within a 15-minute walk from the city centre, is the key attraction but viewers ( mostly first-time buyers) are also appreciating the almost 1,300 sq ft (120 sq m) of space on offer.

Spread over three floors, the house has five bedrooms and a long rear garden with scope for expansion.

Upgraded for rental in the last 20 years, it’s in good condition but will need modernisation.

“It has gas heating and predominantly double-glazed windows and the front of the house has been wrapped in insulation,” reveals Mr Bowe.

The property has maintained some original features and the entrance hallway has a high ceiling with picture rails as well as era-appropriate geometric patterned tiling.

Stretching from front to rear of the house is a living/dining space with timber flooring, a cast-iron fireplace, and a front bay window. There’s also an extension with a small utility room, a guest WC, and a narrow kitchen.

Like many Victorian houses, there is a bathroom on the half landing. On the first floor are three bedrooms while the one above has two more with sloping ceilings and dormer windows.

There’s a small railed garden space at the front and a long one at the rear.

The house next door sold for €240,00 last year and is currently undergoing a major transformation.

VERDICT: An energy-efficient retrofit would make this very comfortable.

Turners Cross, Cork City €225,000 Size 76 sq m (820 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER G

BY the time No 21 Derrynane Road in Turners Cross had been on the market for three days, around 30 people had booked to view the three-bed end-of-terrace house.

The bookings are mostly with first-time buyers attracted by the €225,000 guide price and the Turners Cross location, about 1.5km from the city centre.

Probably built in the 1930s, it has a poor G BER rating and needs modernisation, but according to Eileen Neville of Behan Irwin & Gosling auctioneers, it’s in good condition and has both charm and potential.

In addition to having 820 sq ft of living space, it has a parking space at the front and a private back garden.

VERDICT: Seems to be very popular.

Midleton, Co Cork €165,000 Size 46 sq m ( 500 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

ONE of the most affordable properties currently available in Midleton town, No 23 Copperhill in Broomfield is a two-bed apartment with a guide of €165,000.

Built in 2005, the 500 sq ft ground-floor property is well-maintained and within walking distance of the town centre and train station, say Cronin Wall auctioneers.

A modern apartment with a kitchen/living space, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, it also has a decent-sized private back garden.

VERDICT: Highly affordable.