Water views over 'Crosser' from €440k modern build

IT’S coming up on two decades now since Cork harbour’s Crosshaven community got its first, sizeable population boost, when the Brightwater development of what turned out to be c 200 new homes started out, behind and above historic Crosshaven House.

Since 2016, a second adjacent and related scheme, Drake’s Point by the same developers O’Flynn Group, has followed in Brightwater’s tracks, bringing c400 new builds to the coastal harbour location, in a valley above the village.

Aerial view of Crosshaven showing Drake's Point and Brightwater

But, of the hundreds in the two developments, only a small number have water and harbour views: they’ve been revealed as the sites progressed, but even still the numbers claiming a water vista are small.

Water and harbour glimpses

No 82 is one of these exalted few, and this four-bed semi-d, at the end of a row in Drake’s Point, gets those views from its site, and best from its projecting first-floor small bay windows, whilst it’s also slightly larger than most of its neighbouring run of four-bed semis.

Typically, they are 1,345 sq ft, but No 82 tips just over 1,500 sq ft and thus is c 10% larger within.

It’s now a resale, listed with estate agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, and the Price Register shows it selling day one, as a new-build at €350,000 back towards the end of 2017: the more standard-sized ones in the row seem to have sold for c €325,000 around 2018.

Kitchen/dining space

No 82’s a corner/end row home, facing a green, and the mid-distance views from its gable end are out over Currabinny Woods and towards Cobh and Haulbowline Island, while its back garden with long boundary wall holds a mix of bright seating spots, including an L-shaped seat by a fire-pit, small lawn, patio and path, steel shed and a home bar/catering set-up for outdoor entertaining and BBQs.

Inside, it’s in excellent order, with main front double-aspect reception room with inner harbour views from the side; there’s a solid fuel stove in the white marble fireplace, and there are similar water views from the kitchen/diner to the back, open plan with an island, and large pale floor tiles.

Double aspect front reception room

Off the kitchen is a utility and the ground floor has a guest WC, with a slightly uncommon hall and stairs layout, allowed by a bit of extra width in the floor plan.

Above are four bedrooms, with a main en suite with views from slight, projecting windows, and this laminate floored room is en suite with a shower.

The other three bedrooms are described as all being doubles, and the main family bathroom serving them is three-piece with a shower: the BER’s an A3, with an air-to-water heating system.

No 82 is in walk-in decorative condition say Sherry FitzGerald, and has off-street car parking to the front on a brick-paved drive.

Front faces an open, green area

Lifestyle attractions include a raft of water sports in the harbour, with Crosshaven home to the world’s oldest yacht club, the 1720-founded RCYC (Covid hit its 300th-anniversary plans), as well as soccer, GAA, tennis club and more, plus shoreline and cliff walks, adjacent beaches and good local services, schools etc.

VERDICT: Good as new in Drake’s Point, and the views from this particular property are a bonus its next owners may enjoy for their rooted years here, in a harbour setting, within a commute of Cork city and major harbour employment locations.