Water views over 'Crosser' from €440k modern build

Crosshaven, Cork Harbour
€440,000
Size
140 sq m (1,509 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
A3
But, of the hundreds in the two developments, only a small number have water and harbour views: they’ve been revealed as the sites progressed, but even still the numbers claiming a water vista are small.
No 82 is one of these exalted few, and this four-bed semi-d, at the end of a row in Drake’s Point, gets those views from its site, and best from its projecting first-floor small bay windows, whilst it’s also slightly larger than most of its neighbouring run of four-bed semis.
No 82’s a corner/end row home, facing a green, and the mid-distance views from its gable end are out over Currabinny Woods and towards Cobh and Haulbowline Island, while its back garden with long boundary wall holds a mix of bright seating spots, including an L-shaped seat by a fire-pit, small lawn, patio and path, steel shed and a home bar/catering set-up for outdoor entertaining and BBQs.
Off the kitchen is a utility and the ground floor has a guest WC, with a slightly uncommon hall and stairs layout, allowed by a bit of extra width in the floor plan.
Lifestyle attractions include a raft of water sports in the harbour, with Crosshaven home to the world’s oldest yacht club, the 1720-founded RCYC (Covid hit its 300th-anniversary plans), as well as soccer, GAA, tennis club and more, plus shoreline and cliff walks, adjacent beaches and good local services, schools etc.