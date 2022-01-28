€595k black beauty with coastal setting and woodland West Cork wow  factor

|
Bantry Bay, West Cork
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
198 sq m (2,140 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
C1
Whimsically called after a bawdy old folk song or ballad, the Bonny Black Hare (a version was recorded by Fairport Convention 50 years ago,) The Black Hare is a 2,100 sq ft+ five-bed, five en suite home with a definite bounce and bound in its step after a very recent and thorough upgrade. That both freshened and brightened up its interiors whilst, paradoxically going ‘to the dark side’ in some colour choices, plus there’s a sleek, calm contemporary interior design stamp with mid-20th Century furnishing flair.
The wooded Ardnagashel Estate and arboretum runs down to the sea and waters of Bantry Bay, dating several centuries, to the very early 1800s when it was acquired by an Arthur Hutchins and family from nearby Ballylickey House: one individual member, Ellen Hutchins is particularly associated with the area and its flora.
There are examples, many rare, from the Himalayas to the Southern Hemisphere, from Tibet to Tasmania and many points in between, with lots of donations from Kew Gardens in London also in the midst, benefiting from a sheltered orientation, and a sea-level setting by the warming waters of the Gulf Stream.
Both were Dublin-based, but wanted to try something and someplace different. Along with their rescue dog, nine-year old Louis, they came south on a Munster house hunt back in 2020, yet not being too familiar with the Bantry area in particular. Mick recalls some of the last times he was hereabouts was the summer he left school, decades ago......
The Price Register shows Ardnagashel Lodge selling for €340,000 only as recently as September 2020, and after they got their hands on it, they set about updating, making it completely their own, while working gently with the grounds immediately surrounding it and heading into the woods, where native dwellers include red squirrel and wild deer.
They praise the diligence and demeanor of their builder Jimmy Harrington and his crew, and while it hasn’t been extended size-wise, it’s quite a different home inside, virtually all-new, in fact.
Flooring is all-new, either hardwood or tiles, with a mustard coloured carpet on a reordered and black-painted stairs, again adapted at its lower treads by the builders after they took down an unnecessary partition wall between the porch and hall.
They got a polished concrete kitchen floor effect thanks to a luckily-sourced large tile that replicates the finish, and they crafted their own open shelving for display and cookery books by simply getting a long length of oak kitchen worktops they liked, and cutting along the length in the middle for a nice and useful depth.
While they did all of the interior painting work themselves, they brought in others to paint the black Dressage colour on the smooth external render, where there’s rather a lot of it, including chimneys to match the black roof slates. At that stage, in any case, they were working against the clock, and more than probably fed up to the back teeth with paints, brushes and rollers…
Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill’s Olivia Hanafin says the Black Hare “is a stunning example of classic design with modern and contemporary upgrades throughout, set in the unique coastal woodlands of the historic Ardnagashel Estate between Bantry and Glengarriff.”