Wish List: Eight top treats for you and your living space 

Try a little seasonal refresh in the bathroom, Aldi has some homeware specials landing in those middle aisles. We love the eco-conscious bamboo storage caddy, €16.99 and the rattan storage drawers €29.99.

They're in stores since Thursday, while stocks last. www.aldi.ie.

ON THE AIRWAVES

I'm digging this Roberts Rambler Portable DAB+/FM radio. It has all the modern bits like Bluetooth but with that cool retro vive. It's €119.99 from Currys Ireland, www.currys.ie.

NATURAL TONES

Introduce natural tones to any room with this ribbed stone vase from the homeware section of Boohoo. It's on sale at the time of typing, was €38, now 40% off, €22.80. See boohoo.com for more.

PERFUME PICK

On the Bathroom Shelf this week we have the stunning Narciso Eau Neroli Ambrée. The perfect scent for 2022, it is gorgeous, with a distinctive floral facet. I'll let the expert explain it better. "There’s a highly feminine side to orange blossom.

The flower and the petal have a real sensuality — it is conforming and at the same time very sensual.” says perfumer Aurelien Guichard.

Narciso Eau Neroli Ambrée is available now from pharmacies and select department stores nationwide including: Arnotts, Brown Thomas, and Shaws. 30ml is €51, 50ml is €73, and 90ml is €87.

YOGA CUSHION

I'm trying to do more yoga at home at the moment, so this cushion tickled my fancy and reminded me to get going on the downward dog pose. It's from Tk Maxx, yours for €19.99, namaste.

SUSTAINABLE BUYS

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is something we've spotted in our local Tesco. The healthy snacks and salad toppers’ brand, Good4U, is the first Irish brand partnering with Tesco in the supermarket’s ground-breaking Loop recycling initiative. It means customers can order and return products in reusable packaging, to and from their doorstep. Nice one. Find out more about the Sligo brand at good4u.co.

IN THE FRAME

We're thrilled to see Cork contemporary landscape painter Cora Murphy's new collection. Cora says her 12 original oil paintings 'God is in the Roses (And the thorns)' is a reflection of her interpretation of beauty in all areas of the landscape both the roaring waves and the weeds we see in walls!

As with all Cora's collections, the paintings are released directly and exclusively to her mailing list who get first dibs, see www.coramurphy.com for more details. Pictured here is 'Speir Rua' from the collection and it is also available as a limited edition print in medium, large and extra-large sizes.

CELEBRATE CLUTTER

Finally, a trend that I can get on board with — Curated Cluttercore! As sustainability gets us all rethinking our spaces, Ikea’s spring/summer collection is all about the appreciation and celebration of items that are already in the home, or the ‘clutter’, rather than replacing or throwing it away. Here's the FABRIKÖR cabinet, €179 and the DRÖMSK plant pot, €3.50. See www.ikea.com.