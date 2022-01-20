Wish List: Scandi seats for working from home and a hero vegan shampoo 

GRAB A SEAT

I adore the sleek design of these Vluv Balls, pictured above, a new line of healthy seating by the Danish design company stocked in Meadows & Byrne. Grab a seat and mutli-task, supporting your posture and your core while working from home. It comes with a soft fabric cover, and a clever base ridge ring that stops the ball rolling, plus a handle to lug it around. Tuck it under a home office desk, or use for balance and core exercises. It's €139, comes in three colours including Anthracite, Pebble and Pesto. Order online or in one of Meadows & Byrne’s 13 stores nationwide, www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

CORK ARTIST

We're delighted to see the latest offering from Cork artist Valerie Walsh Jolley. This gorgeous creation is titled 'New Mum at Gig', it's a mixed media piece and is selling for €500. To find out more, or to organise a visit to her gallery in Douglas, email valeriewalshjolley@gmail.com.

WORD PLAY

I don't know about you, but we've been playing a lot more board games recently, one little upside to lockdowns, dare I say it? What Is the Sentence? (WITS) has been developed around the notion that fun and education go hand in hand. Just don't tell the kids. The game has won several awards and features dynamic, interactive game play among players of all ages, keeping them engaged and helping them make connections between grammar skills and everyday spoken language. €29.50 from the company website www.sfmintl.com.

BAR STOOL

With us all being more eco-conscious, I was interested to see TAKT has become one of few European design brands to be designated a B-Corps, certified with the EU Ecolabel — the ‘flower mark’ used to certify that all stages of the production cycle meet the highest environmental standards. This is the T16 crossbar chair, Pearson Lloyd captured and communicated the values of the new TAKT brand: craft, simplicity, elegance and sustainability. The London studio has extended the genius of the Cross design to a new furniture category — the bar stool. Find out more at www.taktcph.com.

SOULFUL JOY

Sostrene Grene's latest collection for 2022 has some lovely pieces, it's all about getting inspired to slow down and find happiness for mind, body and soul. It just launched last Thursday in stores worldwide including Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor. See www.sostrenegrene.com.

BATHROOM SHELF

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is R+Co Submarine water-activated enzyme exfoliating shampoo. You use it once a week instead of your regular shampoo, it uses AHA alternative technology, to revitalise the scalp by exfoliating and removing excess skin without granules. It's got bilberry extract, rich in tannins and anti-inflammatory qualities to help calm the scalp. With no parabens and sulphates, it's vegan. cruelty and gluten-free, available from salons, and beauty e-tailers like www.beautybag.ie.

KITCHEN ACCESSORIES

Upgrade your kitchen with budget-friendly kitchen accessories, like with these 100% cotton SIVBLOM towels, €7.50 for a pack of three. JYSK’s new year collection has lots of inspo, visit www.jysk.ie for more.

CONVERSATION PIECES

In our On the Kitchen Shelf spot this week we have Tony's Chocolonely. They've launched three new ‘Conversation Bars’ to provoke real talk around social issues. Minimalist wrappers strip back the usual Tony’s rainbow colours and put the words equality, human and justice in the spotlight. Available to buy while stocks last from Fresh, Brown Thomas, Fallon & Byrne and online at www.Reuzi.ie and www.Earthmother.ie, for €3.98.