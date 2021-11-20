How to choose sustainable and practical homeware gifts

How guilty do we feel in January, stuffing bags full of unwanted Christmas presents friends and family generously sprung out for but fell short of our taste?
Whether you’re opting for big-spend items or stocking fillers, or looking to chuck a few items into a gift bag to take visiting, Claire Grennan, co-owner of the Irish Design Shop on Dublin’s Drury Street, has sustainable gifting ideas we might not have considered.
“The selection of high-quality homewares produced in Ireland is getting better year on year,” she says.
She tells me she’s keeping one for herself and gifting the other to her business partner Laura.
“Not only does this add to the quality of a product,” she says, “but it is also much better environmentally. If unsure, just ask in-store or online who made this, how was this made, where was it made?”
- www.instagram.com/irishdesignshop
- www.instagram.com/summerhouse.studio/