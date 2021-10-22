Ideal Home Show: 'Our job goes beyond designing spaces'

And while the opportunity to consult Ireland’s marquee names in one location is always exciting, it’s now, of course, headline news in the business.
The event will be run, in line with the latest Government guidelines for indoor tradeshows, until the end of bank holiday Monday, October 25, marking the first major public event in which the requirement for physical distancing has been removed.
“Homes over the past 18-plus months have been in a total state of flux, with many living areas being rendered rather amorphous, dining rooms becoming home offices or classrooms and living rooms becoming home gyms,” says Deirdre.
“Comfort is key for me, both the physical kind (comfortable and suitable furniture) and the often-forgotten visual comfort, through ambient lighting and balanced focal points for the eye to rest on,” she adds.
- The Permanent TSB Ideal Home Show, October 22-25 at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin 4, www.idealhome.ie