Home Q&A: Do you have plumbing advice for installing an en-suite bathroom?

What are the plumbing questions we need to ask before installing an en-suite bathroom in our master bedroom?

ANSWER

Think water in, waste out and central heating. Running hot and cold supply pipework to the shower, toilet, and basin to a former bedroom will involve lifting areas of the floors.

You may be able to access pipes directly out of a loft space, depending on your existing plumbing.

Ensure you read through your contract and PV costings when planning your en-suite bathroom work.

In the case of a new set-up, try putting the fittings against a wall facing back to another bathroom to simplify installation.

Not every new en-suite can enjoy a standard 100mm waste pipe from the loo and some situations (for example, the loft) will make moving waste-water difficult.

Explore the possibilities of a narrow-gauge pipe in a pumped toilet and soil macerator.

There are pumped solutions to address the slow arrival of hot water to any tap, ask your plumber about a dedicated pump or a pumped shower to serve the room, before the first fix.

If you want to tap into our existing central heating, pipes for a radiator, they can be extended from the nearest available radiator, again, under the floorboards.

Otherwise, a dedicated, electric radiator/towel rail can be installed by a RECI-registered individual.

I’m a fan of electrical UFH under tile, but only spanked by a timer — they are not cheap to run and are best suited to concrete floors.

Try a warm, shaggy mat. Low-level trays are trending everywhere.

Talk first to your plumber about raising the tray slightly off the floor with a dedicated system to aid stability, and drainage and to retain access.

Suspended wood flooring upstairs is a lot easier to deal with, but concrete upper floors and walls can be chased out to conceal pipework (vital for a chic finish).

Expensive? Ensure you read through your contract and PV costings.

Push-fit plastic fittings with isolation valves for every pipe are a lot easier to fiddle through studs and floors, and less expensive than copper.

Irish Examiner Home DIY columnist Kya deLongchamps.