Home Q&A: Do you have plumbing advice for installing an en-suite bathroom?

What are the questions we need to ask our plumber before installing an en-suite bathroom in our master bedroom?
Home Q&A: Do you have plumbing advice for installing an en-suite bathroom?

In the case of a new set-up, try putting the fittings against a wall facing back to another bathroom to simplify installation. 

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 14:13
Kya deLongchamps

What are the plumbing questions we need to ask before installing an en-suite bathroom in our master bedroom?

ANSWER

Think water in, waste out and central heating. Running hot and cold supply pipework to the shower, toilet, and basin to a former bedroom will involve lifting areas of the floors. 

You may be able to access pipes directly out of a loft space, depending on your existing plumbing. 

Ensure you read through your contract and PV costings when planning your en-suite bathroom work. Pictures: iStock
Ensure you read through your contract and PV costings when planning your en-suite bathroom work. Pictures: iStock

In the case of a new set-up, try putting the fittings against a wall facing back to another bathroom to simplify installation. 

Not every new en-suite can enjoy a standard 100mm waste pipe from the loo and some situations (for example, the loft) will make moving waste-water difficult. 

Explore the possibilities of a narrow-gauge pipe in a pumped toilet and soil macerator. 

There are pumped solutions to address the slow arrival of hot water to any tap, ask your plumber about a dedicated pump or a pumped shower to serve the room, before the first fix. 

If you want to tap into our existing central heating, pipes for a radiator, they can be extended from the nearest available radiator, again, under the floorboards. 

Otherwise, a dedicated, electric radiator/towel rail can be installed by a RECI-registered individual. 

Read More

How to retrofit your en-suite bathroom and boost your home's value

I’m a fan of electrical UFH under tile, but only spanked by a timer — they are not cheap to run and are best suited to concrete floors. 

Try a warm, shaggy mat. Low-level trays are trending everywhere. 

Talk first to your plumber about raising the tray slightly off the floor with a dedicated system to aid stability, and drainage and to retain access. 

Suspended wood flooring upstairs is a lot easier to deal with, but concrete upper floors and walls can be chased out to conceal pipework (vital for a chic finish). 

Expensive? Ensure you read through your contract and PV costings.

Push-fit plastic fittings with isolation valves for every pipe are a lot easier to fiddle through studs and floors, and less expensive than copper.

Irish Examiner Home DIY columnist Kya deLongchamps.
Irish Examiner Home DIY columnist Kya deLongchamps.

More in this section

Home interior 'Help! I broke it': Fast, easy fixes for every home DIY dilemma
Revealed: Ikea's brand-new collection of comeback classics   Revealed: Ikea's brand-new collection of comeback classics  
My Ikea trip took me to Sweden for a look behind the scenes  My Ikea trip took me to Sweden for a look behind the scenes 
#Home - Improvements#Home - InteriorsHomePropertyBathroomsBathroomHome DIYDIY Q&ADIYUnwind
<p>Sunflowers are among plants that provide edible elements as well as colour in a garden border. Pictures: Alamy/PA</p>

These look good enough to eat: The prettiest edible plants

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd