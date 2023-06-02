Wishlist: Eight picks for pops this Father's Day

Wet and Dry

A present for pops that also gets the house — inside and out — clean? Sign us up. The Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner has a line of multipurpose products, this versatile machine can clean up both wet and dry messes, making it an essential tool for any self-respecting dad - or grandad.

Its powerful suction and durable design make it perfect for cleaning up after DIY projects, in the garden, for car maintenance, or even just everyday spills. Available on the Kärcher website karcher.ie and in selected stockists, with prices starting from €89.99.

Croker Days

There are few in Ireland who don’t have a memory of ‘A Day Out in Croke Park’. Simone Walsh's art could be a cute present for anyone who has fond memories of a special occasion at Croker.

Mounted and framed in a modern limed wood box style frame, with hinge hook on the back ready for hanging, and made in Ireland, priced from €65 from Kilkenny Design. Online shopping is at kilkennyshop.com, and there are 18 gorgeous stores, including outlets on Nassau Street in Dublin, in Cork city, and at Kildare Village.

Cork Prints

A piece of art is always a sure hit. You might pick something up at the bi-annual Cork Printmakers Members Exhibition. It promises a great variety of framed and unframed prints at different price points. The prints in this year's show utilise a variety of print techniques and cover an array of styles and colour palettes.

We love this from The Project Twins, Blue Glitch, 2022. It's a woodblock print on Japanese kawashi, ed. 2 of 10, 80 cm X 60 cm, €1,230 framed, €580 unframed. For further information on this and other exhibitions, visit lavitgallery.com or 021 4277749.

Wagon Wheel

Treat your dad to a healthier lifestyle with Clever Foods - clever by name, clever by nature. The Irish-owned small business is on a mission to give people smart treats with no baddies. Whether you want a protein hit on the go, a sweet snack to tide you over or something that aligns with your diet or lifestyle whether it’s plant-based or wheat free.

This Wagon Wheel comes in Salted Caramel and Raspberry flavours, it's a flapjack marshmallow sandwich, drenched in thick chocolate and made with 100% natural ingredients, €3.50. Check out the full Clever Foods range at cleverfoodsireland.com or on Instagram at CleverFoods.

Skincare

Is your dear old dad in need of some TLC? Or maybe he has some skin hang-ups like acne scarring? Many male sports stars, such as Greg O’Shea, have trusted Eavanna Breen and her team to help eradicate skin problems that men are often reluctant to address.

The expert clinic offers a range of facials and treatments that are tailored to treat any skin problem your father may be dealing with and will ensure to get him to his optimum skin health. You can visit eavannabreen.ie for more information.

Quick Cut

If your dad wants to save a few bob, why not get him his very own hair clipper? The Remington Quick Cut promises the quickest self-cut ever, so dad can achieve great results in the fastest time yet - thanks to CurveCut blade technology, 57% greater blade coverage and its sleek, compact & ergonomic design.

It includes nine guide combs ranging from 1.5-15mm, and is yours for €49.99, available from independent Irish electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Cheers Dad

In celebration of brilliant dads across the nation, card and gift company, Moonpig, has teamed up with Irish beer company, Rascals Brewery, to create a limited edition gift that’s sure to put a smile on Dad’s face this June 18.

Perfectly packaged in a brightly designed blue and yellow box featuring a personalised “Cheers Dad” message, the Rascal’s beer range includes four “Happy Days” beers that are great for every kind of dad, whether they’re a craft lover or even an occasional dabbler. Available exclusively on moonpig.com/ie/

for €12.99, the new partnership with Rascals is perfect for those unable to spend the special day with the father figure in their life, and can be sent directly to Dad’s door alongside a personalised card to ensure he still feels the love from afar.

Just the Tonic

Is your pops a G&T fan? A bottle of tonic along with Hendrick's original gin might get you up to favourite child status. Even better if you unleash your inner bartender and make him one at home.

Traditionally served with a slice of cucumber, add plenty of ice, his favourite tonic and you're good to go. You can find Hendrick’s in any trusted off-licence store. RRP €45.

Beard care

Wishlist: Ground The Bearded Man

For Cork well-being company Ground, selfcare is for every one. And if the guy you call dad has a beard, we have the gift for you. He'll adore the organic cypress and lime beard oil, a nourishing blend of aromatic plant oils to soothe the skin, organic cypress to refresh and ground, while bitter sweet lime helps to uplift.

Then he can really spoil himself with the Talamh peat face mask, packed with essential oils, fatty acids and lipoids, this deep cleansing facial mask helps draw out impurities and smooth the skin, aiding to balance the PH. €35 from groundwellbeing.com/