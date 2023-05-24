Wish List: Measuring sets, library ladders and roses on cushions 

Rita de Brún sings out for summer as she eyes her top eight choices to brighten up our lives and living spaces this week 
Sass & Belle measuring set,  €17.99 from Unbound.

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 13:46
Rita de Brún

While she never actually sang it, I suspect that given half a chance, Julie Andrews — when listing a few of her favourite things as Maria in The Sound of Music — would almost certainly include “roses on cushions”. 

Particularly if she glimpsed this one. 

Crafted in jacquard, it features pink and red roses in full bloom and it’s charming in an old-time, enchanting way. 

With that, it’s stocked by Ireland’s oldest shop, which dates back to 1820. It’s €20 from Jeremiah Higgins.

Library ladders are enchanting. Think Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, whizzing across shelves of books while perched on hers in a Greenwich Village bookstore. 

Think Rachel Weisz in The Mummy: trying to balance — stilt-style — on hers. Before crashing and causing multiple bookcase carnage, of the domino-toppling kind. 

This one, by Fayence, comes attached to a splendid three-drawer library bookcase; €2,999 from The Gift & Art Gallery.

For those delicious, crackling bread loaves. The ones that come freshly baked and piping hot, from your oven. It’s good to have a basket that comes from another wholesome place. 

This canvas one does. It’s screen-printed by hand in Dublin, by people from a marginalised background. It’s also machine washable at 60 degrees. It’s yours for €19.90 from We Make Good.

With its clean lines and stark, distinctive style, this polished granite desk is a sassy piece of art. 

It’s also heavy: weighing approximately two tonnes.

That’s about the heft of a Porsche Panamera or 20 baby elephants. €3,000 to include a matching chair, from Architectural Salvage Ireland.

This carved mahogany wardrobe is a statement bedroom piece. When paired with a matching dressing chest, it’s twice as nice. But the appeal goes beyond that. Beyond the quality craftsmanship. To its provenance. 

Because we really want to reuse and recycle, we don’t mind that there’s foxing on the mirrors, or that it has been repaired. 

Those characteristics are part of the charm. So, own them.

It's €1,750 for the two-piece suite — to include nationwide delivery — from Antiques Ireland.

Baking is better when ingredients are measured. With accuracy. Whilst that last part mightn’t sound the funniest, it can be. 

Particularly when you work with this Sass & Belle measuring set. 

It comprises four cups, on which both measurements and bees are hand-painted. Stacked, they’re reminiscent of a beehive of sorts and delightfully cute as well. It’s €17.99 from Unbound.

While swivel chairs are always jollifying, this 1970s beauty is bold and brassy. In a confidently conspicuous way. 

Industrial riveting on a brass-coated fibreglass frame ramps up the striking aesthetic — as does the commandingly curvaceous design. 

Comfort is supplied in the form of cream-coloured, easy-care, faux leather cushioning. Yours for €2,799 from Kian Furniture.

Brights are big for Summer 2023. They bring the light in and set an upbeat, feelgood tone. To better bring on the bright, golden, sand-coloured carpet adds comfort and luminescence to a space. 

This Prestige Twist in sandstone is 80% wool with a 50 oz wool twist. It’s also hard-wearing, being a heavy domestic contract class 33. It’s €44.99 per square yard, from The Carpet Guy, Cork.

#Home - WishList#WishList and Interiors#WishListHomeProperty#Home - InteriorsUnwindPlace: CorkPlace: DundalkPlace: MayoOrganisation: Jeremiah HigginsOrganisation: FayenceOrganisation: The Gift & Art GalleryOrganisation: We Make GoodOrganisation: Sass & BelleOrganisation: Architectural Salvage IrelandOrganisation: Antiques IrelandOrganisation: UnboundOrganisation: Kian FurnitureOrganisation: The Carpet Guy
